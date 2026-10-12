Lions Provide Unfortunate Injury Updates on White, Kennedy

While the Detroit Lions handled the Arizona Cardinals with ease Sunday afternoon, it was not all positive for Dan Campbell's squad in the desert.

It's because the Lions lost not just one but two players to game-ending injuries in their Week 5 tilt with the Cardinals.

Reports after the game indicated that Devin White left the locker room with his arm in a sling, while Tom Kennedy left on crutches with his right knee in a brace. Campbell provided grim updates on both players as far as their short-term status, with White expected to miss significant time.

"Doesn't look good. I think Devin's probably gonna need surgery, broken forearm," Campbell said. "It's unfortunate, I hate it because he was doing some good things for us this game. And then, TK, it doesn't look good as far as anything short-term. We'll know a lot more tomorrow. I think it could be a sprain, somewhere in there, a pretty good sprain. But neither one of them are gonna be around for a bit here, I hate that. Both players have done a really good job here."

First it was White, who was active for the first time since Week 2. He suffered a forearm injury in the final seconds of the first quarter. The game broadcast, televised on FOX, showed the veteran defender leaving the field on a cart, and he was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Reserve linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez logged the majority of the snaps in place of White.

White, who was signed by the Lions less than a week into training camp this summer, has recorded 10 total tackles in three games with Detroit.

Then later in the first half, Kennedy suffered a knee ailment. It came on a 22-yard return in which his foot got caught in the State Farm Stadium turf and his right knee bent awkwardly.

"TK, I really thought hit it. We kind of challenged him on getting some of these returns. His first was outstanding," Campbell said. "His second one, he caught it and put his foot in the ground. He took it to heart, and I hate it for him that that happened. But I don't think it's long, long-term. I think this is something that, we're gonna miss him for a little bit."

Initially, Kennedy was able to walk off the field on his own. However, after being examined in the blue tent, he was carted off to the locker room, and was eventually ruled out for the second half of the Week 5 matchup. He finished the contest with two punt returns for 33 yards.

The Lions are light on receiver depth, with only Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin as the other options on the active roster. Detroit does have three receivers on the practice squad in Lawrence Keys, Lucky Jackson and Dominic Lovett.

Amon-Ra St. Brown proceeded to replace Kennedy on punt return duties. He logged two punt returns in Kennedy's absence, amassing 36 yards, including 31 yards on his first return of the day.

Altogether, St. Brown compiled 105 all-purpose yards in the road victory for Detroit.

Next up for the Lions is their bye week, which will be followed by a pivotal NFC North matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

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