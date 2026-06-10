Lions RG Tate Ratledge: Is Second-Year Leap Coming for 17th Ranked Player?

The Detroit Lions drafted Tate Ratledge in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he immediately worked his way into the starting lineup.

As a rookie, Ratledge started all 17 games. He endured the natural grind of playing every down in the NFL as a rookie, and had his share of ups and downs.

However, with the struggles that the Lions endured in the run game, and the moves they made to bolster the offensive line depth, there's some pressure on Ratledge to produce at a high level in 2026.

As the Lions look to get back to their run-first identity, Ratledge is expected to play at a high level in his second season. Because of this, he comes in as the team's No. 17 most important player for the upcoming season.

Why Ratledge is so important

The Lions relied on Ratledge to start every game as a rookie, as some offensive line changes led to him having a big role. Center Frank Ragnow retired after the draft, which led to Graham Glasgow moving from guard to center and Ratledge entering the starting lineup.

Throughout his rookie offseason, Ratledge split time between guard and center. Detroit toyed with the idea of having him start at center, but he wound up slotting in at right guard and would remain there for the entre season.

The Lions are hoping Ratledge is a long-term answer at the position. They've always viewed the offensive line as the key to success, and having a steady option on the interior like Ratledge would do wonders for the team's consistency.

Ratledge has the ability to stabilize the interior, and his status as a second-round pick makes his production even more important.

Ratledge's strengths and weaknesses

As a rookie, Ratledge appeared to pick up the team's run-blocking schemes nicely. He graded out much higher via Pro Football Focus as a run-blocker, holding serve to the tune of a 73.5 run-blocking grade.

Ratledge graded out very well in the team's Week 3 win at Baltimore last year, earning a 90.2 run-blocking grade and a 91.4 overall offensive grade. In that game, the Lions ran for 224 yards in a thrilling win, which is evidence of the importance of Ratledge's success.

Though he was solid as a run-blocker, Ratledge has some room to grow as a pass-blocker. His PFF pass-blocking grade was a modest 58.5. He allowed 24 pressures last season, with two sacks and 13 hurries.

In two of Detroit's biggest games last year against Philadelphia and Kansas City, he had pass-blocking grades of 19.6 and 25.9, respectively. He'll need to be better against the tough competition in 2026.

What happens if Ratledge gets hurt?

The Lions were intentional about restocking their depth up front in 2026. In addition to signing veteran center Cade Mays to a three-year deal, they also signed Ben Bartch to a one-year deal and acquired Juice Scruggs in the David Montgomery trade.

As a result, the Lions have options in the event of an injury. Ratledge appears to be entrenched as the starting right guard, but there will be competition throughout training camp within what is a revamped unit.

Another player who could factor in should injuries arise is Miles Frazier, who got some work throughout the end of the season.

Ratledge staying healthy is paramount because of his familiarity with the offense and his toughness, but there is depth at this position.

Why we ranked Ratledge here

As a second-round pick, Ratledge's success is very important early in his career. The Lions' cap situation limits the amount of impact free agents they can pursue externally, and in the second year of his rookie deal Ratledge being productive would be very important.

Additionally, the Lions' offensive line needs to get back to producing at a high level for the team to reach the top of the NFC North after a down year. His run-blocking ability is a huge asset to the group's success, and he can help create big opportunities for running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco.