3 Lions Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (And 2 That Won't)

There are elements of the Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule that are concerning, and others that are exciting.

As the Lions look to bounce back after a down 2025 season, their slate for the upcoming season is one that fans and pundits alike generally agree on as favorable. There are certainly challenging stretches, but overall the team's strength of schedule is one of the weakest in the league.

Detroit will face plenty of adversity throughout the 17-game season, but they're hoping to weather every storm and get back to the playoffs.

Here are three factors within the schedule that will mater, and two that won't matter ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Will matter: Three games in 12 days

The Lions will have another challenge around Thanksgiving, as the team's Week 6 bye eliminates any chance of getting rest around the holiday. To make matters tougher, the Lions start their stretch of three games in 12 days by traveling to Germany to take on the New England Patriots.

Detroit will return home after that to take on Tampa Bay before concluding the stretch against Chicago on Thanksgiving. This will be a test of the team's resolve, and with little rest the hope is that they can be healthy going into this part of the schedule, therefore not having to test their depth.

Won't matter: Short rest in Week 2

After their Week 1 battle with New Orleans, the Lions will play in Buffalo on the following Thursday. This is a short-rest opportunity for the team early in the season, but fortunately for them it comes at a good time.

Detroit and Buffalo will have the same amount of rest going into this game, and coming off a home game to start the year the Lions will be ready to go. This game has the chance to be one of the most exciting on the entire 2026 slate, and the short rest shouldn't have a major impact on either team.

Will matter: Divisional stretch to end season

The Lions have a whopper of a four-game stretch to end the season. They will play three of those games on the road, each coming against NFC North opponents. As a result, this stretch of games figures to be season-defining, with the Lions having a chance to either put away the division or make a furious push towards it late in the year.

The Lions start this stretch with a primetime game at Minnesota in Week 15, then return home for a primetime game against the New York Giants before finishing with trips to Chicago and Green Bay. It will be an incredibly challenging way to end the season, but it could wind up being very rewarding depending on the result.

Won't matter: Strength of schedule metrics

The Lions have the NFL's easiest schedule by opposing win percentage from a year ago, indicating that they will have a relatively easier time of getting to the postseason as opposed to last year's brutal schedule.

However, there are surprises all over the NFL, and any team can beat anybody. Detroit has the opportunity to start quickly, but three of their first five games will be on the road prior to the bye week. Each year, new teams rise to the occasion and improve, and as a result the Lions could be surprised a time or two throughout the schedule.

Will matter: Week 6 bye

The Lions draw an early bye week, tied for the earliest amongst NFC North teams with the Vikings in Week 6. While it offers them an early reset, it also means that the Lions will play their final 12 games of the season uninterrupted.

Detroit has both of the previous stretches well after the bye week. The team has over two consecutive months of games on varying rest, and while the schedule is somewhat balance, the sheer volume of the games after the bye will likely cause the team to be tested from a depth and resolve perspective.