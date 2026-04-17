Lions Show Interest in First-Round Wide Receiver Ahead of 2026 Draft

The Detroit Lions were in attendance for the personal workout of Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on Friday, one week ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over 20 teams were in attendance, as the talented wideout has the potential to be a first-round selection this year.

A solid X receiver, the 21-year-old has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career. After tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL playing at Colorado, he made the decision to transfer to Arizona State.

The injury derailed his 2022 season and forced him to miss the majority of the 2023 season.

According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miler, "Tyson's tape is top-15 caliber when he's on the field, but the best ability is availability. He missed 17 of the possible 51 games he could have played in; he also missed the spring program for the Sun Devils last year. Tyson's most recent injury was to a hamstring, which caused him to sit out of three games in 2025."

Many pundits are projecting Tyson to land in the first-round, possibly as high as No. 8 to the New Orleans Saints.

"Teams will have varying levels of acceptance with injuries, but Tyson's range is all over the place because of that -- and eight drops in the 2024 season haven't helped his stock either," writes Miller. "He could come off the board as early as No. 8 to the Saints or slip to the Jets at No. 33 if those injury concerns prove valid."

Sources: Over 20 NFL teams — including multiple GMs — are at Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout today, including:



Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others. pic.twitter.com/hwbT9ufzxg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2026

Last year, Detroit was willing to trade up to land wideout Isaac TeSlaa, so general manager Brad Holmes has not shied away from being aggressive for players he feels will improve the roster.

Tyson does not feature elite speed, but he is able to evade defenders early pressure. At times, he is not all that elusive after securing receptions.

He has several highlight-reel catches on his resume, but will need to continue to refine his route-running at the next level.

He does not have much experience on special teams, as he has only recorded 20 snaps. If targeted, Detroit has a stacked receivers room that includes TeSlaa, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

He made the decision to opt out of the Sun Devils’ bowl game to enter the NFL Draft. He still had one-year remaining of college eligibility.

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