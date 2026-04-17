25 Best NFL Draft Fits For the Lions Ranked by Round and Impact

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Detroit Lions are making final preparations for the big event.

Detroit currently has nine selections, led by their No. 17 overall pick in the first round. The team has two picks inside the top-100 at this stage, but general manager Brad Holmes could always be aggressive and look to move up.

Here are the top 25 NFL Draft fits for the Lions this year, sorted by projected round and the impact they could have on the team in 2026 and beyond.

Day 3

25.) QB Cole Payton

Payton had a strong final season at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and is an intriguing dual threat option. He isn't going to challenge Jared Goff, but could bring a unique wrinkle for the Lions' offense in certain packages that they haven't had in recent years with his mobility.

24.) LB Red Murdock

Murdock was a force for Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference, notching a total of 30 tackles for loss over his final two collegiate seasons. The Lions need a linebacker to replace Alex Anzalone, and Murdock could be an ideal late-round gem for a team looking to replenish depth at the position.

23.) TE Dallen Bentley

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing utilized multi-tight end packages at one of the highest rates in the entire league. Even with the addition of Tyler Conklin to a room that already features Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, Bentley is one of several mid-to-late tight ends with upside who could help the Lions' offense.

22.) RB/WR Eli Heidenreich

Heidenreich is one of the most versatile players in this year's class, as he played a hybrid role at Navy. The Midshipmen utilized him all over the field in their triple option offense, and he has the ability to be a receiver or a running back. Detroit could use depth in both spots, and Heidenreich would be simply a nice chess piece for Petzing and Dan Campbell to be creative with.

21.) DT Gracen Halton

The Lions need to find another nose tackle with Roy Lopez and DJ Reader both no longer with the organization. Halton played multiple spots along the defensive line for the Oklahoma Sooners. He is small by NFL nose tackle standards, but he has quick get-off and could be a solid contributor in a rotation with Tyleik Williams.

Day 2

20.) S Bud Clark

The Lions have been proactive about their injury situation at the safety position, adding depth behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. However, this is another position where young depth could help greatly. Clark had 15 career interceptions and is a steady tackler, fitting the Lions' scheme nicely.

19.) DT Chris McClellan

A massive defender at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds, McClellan showcased excellent work off the line of scrimmage at Missouri. He is strong at the point of attack and could play either the one or the three technique. He also showed pass-rush upside with six sacks in his final season at Missouri.

18.) LB Kyle Louis

Louis is a solid all-around athlete, and entered college as a safety. He transitioned to the linebacker position, and found a groove late in his college career. His safety instincts give him the ability to cover tight ends well, which is an area where the Lions have struggled.

17.) EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore is one of the EDGE prospects that truly fit the Lions' defensive style, as he is more physicality than finesse off the line of scrimmage. He improved every year for the Wolverines, and waited his turn for a bigger role amidst what has been a loaded crop of rushers over the past few seasons. Now, he could be exactly what the Lions need opposite of fellow former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson.

16.) IOL Keylan Rutledge

Rutledge has some injury history that could turn some teams away, but the Lions have not shied away from these concerns under Brad Holmes. When healthy, he was super reliable at Georgia Tech as both a run-blocker and pass-protector. Detroit could use some young competition to push its young guard tandem of Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge.

15.) CB Chris Johnson Jr.

There will be evaluators who are skeptical of Johnson because his dominance came in the Mountain West Conference, but his production is hard to ignore. He played in a scheme that was diverse, asking him to play both man and zone coverage. Johnson could be the next Group of Five standout to have success at the professional level.

14.) LB Jacob Rodriguez

Rodriguez burst onto the national stage with an exceptional final season at Texas Tech. He dominated on one of the best defenses in the country, and his athleticism lent itself to some opportunities as a gadget player. He played the WILL linebacker position, which was vacated in Detroit's defense with Anzalone's departure.

13.) OL Max Iheanachor

Some believe that Iheanachor may be better suited to play guard at the NFL level after playing tackle in college. Regardless, he has the size and strength to battle as a pro and held his own against some of the top defenses in college football last year.

12.) DB Treydan Stukes

Stukes has the defensive versatility that teams covet, as he can play nickel, safety or corner. He could be an Amik Robertson replacement, giving the Lions options in the secondary. Stukes is also one of several team captains on this list, which fits the Lions' criteria for football character that they've coveted in the draft.

11.) EDGE Gabe Jacas

Jacas is a player who has been popular amongst the fan base as a fit for the Lions, and it's easy to see why. He continued to improve throughout his time in college, notching 26.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks amongst his final two seasons at Illinois.

First-round

10.) EDGE Zion Young

Young doesn't have the flashy production that some of his EDGE counterparts have, but may be one of the best when it comes to stuffing the run. This is a trait the Lions were hoping to get out of Marcus Davenport, but the veteran couldn't stay healthy. Now, Young presents the opportunity to add a young defender who complements Hutchinson nicely.

9.) OT Monroe Freeling

Freeling was a full-time starter at Georgia for just one season, which has created natural concerns about his experience. However, there's a lot to like about his potential and the fact that he could be scratching the surface of his potential. Larry Borom's presence takes the pressure off the Lions to draft a Day 1 starter, and with some development Freeling could become a very nice addition to Detroit's O-line.

8.) OT Blake Miller

The Clemson product checks a lot of boxes up front, starting with intangibles, size and football IQ. Evaluators believe that his quickness off the ball can account for some struggles with hand usage and playing too upright at times. He's very durable and has the experience to come in, learn the playbook and compete for a starting job early.

7.) EDGE Keldric Faulk

Faulk is a big-bodied EDGE at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. He's crafty with his hand usage and is able to manage his leverage well. While he's not a traditional stand-up EDGE, he could serve the role of the big defensive end that the Lions have used Levi Onwuzurike in in years past.

6.) CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class, and has been linked to the Lions recently. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, which creates medical concerns. However, when healthy in 2024 he was one of the best cornerbacks in college, and has shutdown potential.

5.) OT Kadyn Proctor

At 6-foot-6, 358 pounds, Proctor has the size to be an ideal tackle for the Lions. He's also athletic and fits the mold the Lions desire, but is somewhat raw still in his technique even after starting three years at Alabama. If he can check those boxes with some development and channel his athleticism, he and Penei Sewell would create one of the best tandems in the league in the coming years.

4.) IOL Olaivavega Ioane

Ioane is one of the best interior offensive line prospects in the entire draft. The Lions overhauled their interior line this offseason, adding a center and two guards to the mix. However, Ioane is a young player who would push Mahogany and Ratledge right away, and would be a wise investment for a team looking to get younger up front.

3.) OT Francis Mauigoa

Mauigoa is another prospect who played tackle in college but evaluators believe he may be best at guard as a pro. Either way, he would help the Lions immensely. He was a solid pass-protector and moves well, which gives him upside regardless of what position he ends up at.

2.) EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Some have concerns about Mesidor due to his age, as he just turned 25, but there's a lot to like about his play style. He was part of a defense that also included projected first-rounder Rueben Bain, and recorded 12.5 sacks in Miami's run to the championship. He could be an ideal pair for Hutchinson from a production standpoint, as he is an explosive rusher who can terrorize opposing passers.

1.) OT Spencer Fano

The top tackle prospect in the eyes of many evaluators, Fano may be the ideal Taylor Decker replacement. He's big, athletic, and was a team captain at Utah. If Fano gets to the Lions at No. 17 overall, it may be very difficult for them to look in any other direction.