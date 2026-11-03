Lions Sign Veteran LB Off Patriots Practice Squad: Will He Help?

The Detroit Lions are making an addition to their linebacking corps.

On Monday, reports indicated that the Lions will be signing linebacker K.J. Britt to their active roster off of the New England Patriots' practice squad. Britt, 27, is in his sixth NFL season and has played one game for the Patriots as an elevation this year.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, and no corresponding move has been reported as of publication. The Lions could place one of their two injured linebackers on injured reserve to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.

This signing continues a trend that general manager Brad Holmes has developed in his tenure, which has been to seek out replacements for injuries on practice squads. Earlier this year, the Lions signed undrafted rookie safety Bishop Fitzgerald off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad after Avonte Maddox suffered a season-ending injury.

Britt has appeared in 77 games with 16 starts throughout his career. He was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and spent four years with the Buccaneers in a rotational role.

Last year, Britt inked a one-year pact with the Miami Dolphins and appeared in all 17 games. He was not retained by the Dolphins in the offseason, and competed for a roster spot with the Patriots during training camp before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was active for the Patriots against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, but did not log a defensive snap while playing 14 special teams snaps.

In his career, Britt has recorded 162 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and a half-sack. He has logged 994 career defensive snaps in his six seasons, and 1,303 special teams snaps. He figures to be a rotational contributor for Detroit while also adding another option for their special teams units.

The Lions are looking to offset the losses of a pair of players who suffered injuries in their Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jimmy Rolder, their rookie fourth-round pick out of Michigan, suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to end his season.

Meanwhile, defensive captain and All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell suffered what appeared to be a serious injury on the same play as Rolder. Campbell was immobilized and carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and fans have shown an outpouring of support amidst updates from the organization.