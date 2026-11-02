Lions Provide Jack Campbell Update After Scary Injury

The Detroit Lions earned a bittersweet win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, moving their record to 5-2 on the young season.

While it was big for the team to earn a win over a previously unbeaten division rival, many of the players' thoughts after the game were not with the magnitude of the victory but rather the demoralizing injury to linebacker Jack Campbell.

A defensive captain in his fourth season with the team, Campbell is one of the group's biggest leaders. On Sunday, he left the game after suffering a serious injury. He was worked on for several minutes without moving on the Ford Field turf before being placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

Campbell was transported to a local hospital and evaluated for a neck injury. The latest updated was provided late Sunday evening by the organization.

"Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring," a statement from the team read. "The team will provide further updates as we have them."

The injury to the linebacker preceded a massive fourth-down in Sunday's game. On the first snap out of the injury break, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the charge in pressuring Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray into an incomplete pass.

Hutchinson was observed bringing his teammates together on the game's TV broadcast, and appeared to share words of motivation for his teammates before the key fourth-down stop.

"I was just, man, it was just a lot of emotions. I got a good rush on that fourth-down. I mean, we're in the huddle, we were more united than we've ever been before that play," Hutchinson said in a postgame interview with Brad Galli. "You go out, and it's a weird dynamic between football being a game and then you snap out of it to see a dude getting carted off and then you're right back in it. Riding that roller coaster, it's a little foreign for sure."

Campbell signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him in Detroit for the foreseeable future this offseason after an All-Pro season last year. A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Campbell has asserted himself as one of the team's biggest defensive stars.

He was one of several players to depart Sunday's game with an injury, as the group also included DJ Wonnum (Concussion protocol), Brian Branch (Concussion protocol), Cade Mays (ankle), D.J. Reed (hip) and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (hamstring).

Detroit continues its season with a trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins next week, followed by a trip to Munich, Germany to play the New England Patriots.