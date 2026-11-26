Detroit Lions right guard Tate Ratledge suffered an injury on the team's first drive against the Chicago Bears and left the game.

He was replaced by Miles Frazier. Ratledge was officially diagnosed with ankle and knee injuries and ruled questionable to return.

Ratledge is in his second professional season after the Lions drafted him in the second-round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Georgia. He has not missed a game to this point in his career, starting all 28 possible games including Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup.

The second-year pro returned to the Lions' bench during their second offensive series and appeared to be preparing to re-enter the game.

The Georgia product played over 1,000 snaps last year as a rookie, notching a 70.3 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus. He's one of three returning starters from last year, along with Penei Sewell and Christian Mahogany.

To help revamp their offensive line, the Lions brought in veterans Juice Scruggs and Cade Mays while drafting right tackle Blake Miller in the first-round of this year's draft. Scruggs has started nine games at center, while Miller has started all 10 of his appearances though he missed the Buffalo game with an injury.

The Lions have had some tough injury luck throughout the season. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season, while linebacker Jack Campbell is also on injured reserve with a neck injury. Detroit also lost rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard for the year to a knee injury suffered last week against the Buccaneers.

Frazier is also in his second NFL season, as the Lions drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2025 Draft out of LSU. He has made one start this season, that being at left guard when Christian Mahogany was benched for disciplinary reasons.

The LSU product appeared in five games as a rookie in 2025 after missing the start of the season with a lengthy bout of illness.

To make matters worse, the Lions were without defensive end D.J. Wonnum (back), safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) for Thursday's game.

Detroit lead Thursday's game early, 3-0, on a Jake Bates field goal on their first drive. The defense, though shorthanded, came up big when rookie defensive end Derrick Moore forced a fumble on Chicago's ensuing offensive drive.

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