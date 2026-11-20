Detroit Lions right guard Tate Ratledge has put together an impressive pass-protection streak.

The second-year guard has not allowed a sack in his last 845 snaps, which is the longest active streak in the National Football League.

Broncos guard Ben Powers has not given up a sack in 808 snaps and Chicago Bears guard Jonah Jackson has a streak going of 592 snaps.

Against New England, the former second-round pick earned a 91.3 run-blocking grade, which was first among players at his positions.

As PFF explained, "Ratledge's improvement in pass protection was just as notable. After allowing two pressures and earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade against Miami in Week 9, Ratledge surrendered just one quarterback hit across 34 pass-blocking snaps against New England. Against the Patriots, he earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade, tied for third among guards, while recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position."

Detroit's offensive line has drastic splits in pass protection, with the majority of sacks being given up in the first half.

Of the 21 total sacks given up this season, 18 of them have occurred in the first half.

“Again, I'd have to look at all the numbers there. I mean, a lot of it is we've really ended the last five or six games running the ball probably 70 to 75 percent of the game, which probably has a little bit of hand in that," said offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. "I think settling in is a part of that. I like to think that we wear on people and bring fatigue in the way that we play and the way that we go through a game. So, some of those things could certainly play into it. And then part of it's probably just chance, a little bit of both.”

With the defense dealing with significant injuries, quarterback Jared Goff was asked earlier this week if the offense felt the responsibility to play better with what has occurred on the opposite side of the ball.

“Yeah, but I think it's kind of regardless. I think you always want to raise it," said Goff. "I think everyone knows there's slack to pick up when you lose a player of his caliber, but offensively and even in some parts defensively, they just want to keep getting better and keep improving and keep showing who they are.

"They've been outstanding the last, I don't know, four or five weeks and I expect them to continue to go, and I know they do too.”

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