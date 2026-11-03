Lions Give Further Jack Campbell Update, Avoid What We Want to Hear

Another update regarding the status of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has been revealed.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, discussed the former first-round draft pick, who was carted off the field in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings.

He noted that he has tried to keep the team focused on their upcoming game against the Dolphins while updating them on Campbell's status as opportunities to do so arise. His concern is that the team will need to be focused on the opponent to play at their best.

"It's not easy because he's always going to be on our minds over here. The good news is he is improving, but we also, we've got a job to do, and this is what we're tasked with and there's a reason why we go through all this stuff," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday. "It's to get to where we wanna go collectively as a team, and adversity comes in all shapes and sizes and we've got to overcome everything that comes our way."

Campbell suffered the injury Sunday in the team's 19-15 win attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter. There was a collision, and Campbell remained motionless on the turf for several minutes before being strapped to a backboard and carted off the field.

The linebacker was taken to a local hospital, where he has remained while undergoing evaluation from medical professionals.

A first-round pick of the Lions in 2023, Campbell has become a centerpiece of the team's defense. After showing growth as a rookie, Campbell has been a starter in every game since his second season in the league.

The head coach knows his teammates will be worried about Campbell's status, and while he is willing to provide updates, he knows that he also must prepare them for their game against the Dolphins.

"I think that helps everybody just get a better handle on all this and once you know that, then you've got to move on for yourself, too, in that moment," Dan Campbell said. "If you let things wonder and you drift and you worry a little, then you're trying to play or prepare, that's when bad things can happen to you because you're not all in on what you need to be doing. That's why it's important that you get back to your own business. All we can do at this point is just continue to pray for Jack, put our thoughts on him when we have a minute and his family, and it's working, like I said, because he is improving."

His growth hit a big jump in his third campaign, last year, as he earned All-Pro honors after setting a career-high in numerous categories including tackles, sacks and tackles for loss. Ahead of the start of the 2026 season, he inked a four-year, $81 million contract extension that is set to go into effect next season.

In his fourth season, Campbell has yet to miss a game for Detroit. He made 12 starts in 17 appearances as a rookie, and has started every game since. As a result, Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins will be the first game he's missed in his entire career.

Campbell has logged 459 combined tackles in his career, with 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Lions have further injury issues to navigate ahead of their Week 9 game with Miami. Fellow linebacker Jimmy Rolder is expected to be done for the season, while safety Brian Branch and defensive end DJ Wonnum are both in concussion protocol.

Detroit has already taken measures to address their depleted linebacker room, signing veteran K.J. Britt off of the New England Patriots' practice squad on Monday. Interestingly, the Lions will take on the Patriots on Nov. 15 in Munich, Germany.

General manager Brad Holmes could also look to seek depth for the linebacker position before the NFL trade deadline, which is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

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