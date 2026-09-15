The Detroit Lions are dealing with injuries to three players along their offensive line.

After a tough game against the New Orleans Saints, the Lions may be without a couple of offensive linemen on Thursday Night Football.

After a Week 1 victory, the Lions held a walk-through on Monday at the teams Allen Park Performance Center. Rookie right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) were listed as non-participants on the estimated practice report.

Being the game is on a short week, head coach Campbell indicated Miller likely has more of a chance to play than Mahogany. It is not believed that Mahogany's injury is serious, but a short week makes his availability this week challenging.

Given the Lions play on Thursday, the team has tougher decisions when players are injured.

The former NFL tight end indicated if the game were to be played on Friday, players would have a little extra time to recover.

When Mahogany left the game with a hip injury veteran Ben Bartch filled in on and did not allow many pressures. Unfortunately, he had a holding call that was quite detrimental late in the game.

Campbell noted that Bartch was a little rusty and inconsistent, but when he played well, he was really executing well.

The news was not as positive for running back Isiah Pacheco. After being placed on the injured reserve list to start the 2026 season, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back had back surgery and will be out of action for a sigificant period of time.

Campbell could not provide a potential timetable for his return. Pachecho missed a significant portion of training camp also dealing with a MCL sprain.

According to NFL media, “Isiah Pacheco had surgery to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back. It’s a 12 week recovery with a chance he’s back by early in December."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: 8 Winners, 4 Losers From Week 1 Victory Against Saints

Lions' Week 2 Monday injury report

RT Blake Miller -- Knee (NP)

LG Christian Mahogany -- Hip (NP)

OL Juice Scruggs -- Knee (LP)

DB Christian Izien -- Groin (FP)



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