Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Among Lowest PFF-Graded Against Saints

The Detroit Lions escaped Week 1 with a 31-30 victory in front of their home fans.

PFF rewarded the solid play of the offensive line, grading four linemen among the highest on the team who played 10 snaps or more.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs became the sixth player in NFL history to record 50 touchdowns in his first 50 games in the league.

He was utilized heavily against the Saints, securing 34 touches (29 rushes , five receptions) in his first game as the bell-cow running back.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes came into 2026 wanting to improve upon a seaon last year he felt could have been much better.

Now that Alex Anzalone has departed, the defense is counting on Barnes to continue his development and to make more impactful plays.

The veteran linebacker turned heads when he arrived to Ford Field wearing a Spider-Man outfit with his son.

“On game day, my wife talked to my son, and he was like, 'Me and Daddy going to wear Spidey. Me and Daddy going to wear Spidey.' And I’m like, ‘So now I had to do it.' It was the best thing ever. And it just goes to show you we’re more than just football players. I’m a father," said Barnes. "I love my son, love putting the smile on my family’s face. The fact that I told myself I’m going to come here and dress like that. I better do something on the football field. So, thank God I did."

Unfortunately for Isaac TeSlaa, he was not heavily involved in the offense, recording only one target. After a disappointing training camp, the Lions could use more from a player the front office invested so heavily in.

Understandably, Detroit's secondary did not grade well, as rookie Keith Abney and Rock Ya-Sin were among the lowest graded players.

Here are the highest and lowest graded Lions players, after a Week 1 home victory against an NFC South opponent.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Key Takeaways From Week 1 Win Against Saints

PFF grades

Highest-graded defenders



DE Aidan Hutchinson: 90.2

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: 83.1

DL Tyleik Williams: 76.9

LB Derrick Barnes: 73.4

DL Skyler Gill-Howard: 71.6

Lowest-graded defenders



CB Keith Abney II: 63.2

LB Jack Campbell 56.7

DB Avonte Maddox: 55.6

DE Derrick Moore: 53.3

CB Rock Ya-Sin (46.1)



Highest-graded offensive players

OL Juice Scruggs: 77.5

OL Christian Mahogany: 76.8

OL Blake Miller: 74.7

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 72.8

OL Penei Sewell: 67.5

Lowest-graded offensive players



RB Sione Vaki: 56.8

TE Brock Wright: 56.6

WR Jameson Williams: 54.7

TE Tyler Conklin: 49.9

WR Isaac TeSlaa: 49.1



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