Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Among Lowest PFF-Graded Against Saints
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The Detroit Lions escaped Week 1 with a 31-30 victory in front of their home fans.
PFF rewarded the solid play of the offensive line, grading four linemen among the highest on the team who played 10 snaps or more.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs became the sixth player in NFL history to record 50 touchdowns in his first 50 games in the league.
He was utilized heavily against the Saints, securing 34 touches (29 rushes , five receptions) in his first game as the bell-cow running back.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes came into 2026 wanting to improve upon a seaon last year he felt could have been much better.
Now that Alex Anzalone has departed, the defense is counting on Barnes to continue his development and to make more impactful plays.
The veteran linebacker turned heads when he arrived to Ford Field wearing a Spider-Man outfit with his son.
“On game day, my wife talked to my son, and he was like, 'Me and Daddy going to wear Spidey. Me and Daddy going to wear Spidey.' And I’m like, ‘So now I had to do it.' It was the best thing ever. And it just goes to show you we’re more than just football players. I’m a father," said Barnes. "I love my son, love putting the smile on my family’s face. The fact that I told myself I’m going to come here and dress like that. I better do something on the football field. So, thank God I did."
Unfortunately for Isaac TeSlaa, he was not heavily involved in the offense, recording only one target. After a disappointing training camp, the Lions could use more from a player the front office invested so heavily in.
Understandably, Detroit's secondary did not grade well, as rookie Keith Abney and Rock Ya-Sin were among the lowest graded players.
Here are the highest and lowest graded Lions players, after a Week 1 home victory against an NFC South opponent.
Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Key Takeaways From Week 1 Win Against Saints
PFF grades
Highest-graded defenders
DE Aidan Hutchinson: 90.2
LB Malcolm Rodriguez: 83.1
DL Tyleik Williams: 76.9
LB Derrick Barnes: 73.4
DL Skyler Gill-Howard: 71.6
Lowest-graded defenders
CB Keith Abney II: 63.2
LB Jack Campbell 56.7
DB Avonte Maddox: 55.6
DE Derrick Moore: 53.3
CB Rock Ya-Sin (46.1)
Highest-graded offensive players
OL Juice Scruggs: 77.5
OL Christian Mahogany: 76.8
OL Blake Miller: 74.7
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 72.8
OL Penei Sewell: 67.5
Lowest-graded offensive players
RB Sione Vaki: 56.8
TE Brock Wright: 56.6
WR Jameson Williams: 54.7
TE Tyler Conklin: 49.9
WR Isaac TeSlaa: 49.1
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!