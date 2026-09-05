Most Important Thing That Happened to Lions This Offseason

The Detroit Lions, coming off a highly disappointing 9-8, last-place finish in the NFC North last season, had one heck of a busy offseason.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a number of quality additions to the roster, including signing center Cade Mays and linebacker Devin White. And he also wisely inked cornerstone players Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs to long-term extensions.

Meanwhile, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell brought in former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to be his play-caller, a sign of the Lions smartly returning to more of a balanced offensive attack.

As impactful as each of those moves will likely prove to be for Detroit, they pale in comparison to the youth movement the organization underwent this offseason. And because of the injection of youth, the roster now has a median age of 26.0, giving the Lions the eighth-youngest roster entering 2026.

As part of that push to fill the Lions’ roster with younger players, the organization moved on from multiple veteran stalwarts this offseason, including left tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Alex Anzalone and wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Undoubtedly, those individuals played an integral role in the Lions’ transformation from annual cellar-dwellers into perennial playoff contenders. However, the organization clearly believes the most likely way to maintain that success is to provide younger players with a chance to make a name for themselves.

Quite notably, Detroit decided to replace Decker & Co. with a rookie class which includes OT Blake Miller, EDGE Derrick Moore, LB Jimmy Rolder and CB Keith Abney II. And if everything goes according to plan, each of the aforementioned draft picks will play meaningful snaps this season.

Unquestionably, Holmes and the front office are placing a serious degree of stock in this group of rookies. And they're betting on the fact that Miller and his fellow first-year pros will sufficiently replace the production of Decker and his veteran counterparts in 2026 and beyond.

It's a gamble that could ultimately backfire for Detroit. Yet, if it works out, the combination of rookies and established stars, like Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, could keep Campbell's squad competitive for years to come.

For a team hoping to keep its Super Bowl window alive well into the future, that, to me, ranks as the most consequential development of the Lions’ offseason.

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