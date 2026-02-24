2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player the Lions Spoke With

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to evaluate key draft prospects this week at the 2026 NFL scouting combine.

This year, the draft class is considered deep at multiple positions, including at defensive end, guard and nickel cornerback.

As ESPN explained, "When it comes to who the best prospect is in the 2026 class regardless of position, that honor based on our polling goes to (Arvell) Reese. The Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher was a multitask player in the Buckeyes' defense, boasting athleticism, physicality and walk-in starter ability as a three-down player. He has enormous potential as an edge rusher to go with his vast array of off-ball abilities.

"(Jeremiah) Love, who had 35 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons combined, received the most votes after Reese. For a league in search of explosive plays, the Notre Dame running back is a player who could emerge in a big way, and the fact he isn't considered a scheme-dependent back will make his list of NFL suitors longer."

Detroit's three biggest needs heading into the 2026 draft include defensive end, center and safety.

NFL writer Ben Solak indicated there were a couple of prospects who could have immediate impact along the defensive line.

"In the draft, I think it's fair to have eight-plus-sack projections in mind for David Bailey (Texas Tech) and Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami). Bain is a tricky one. Apparently some teams view him as an undersized 3 tech instead of a big base end, but I've watched him win too many outside rushes too quickly to knock him inside just yet," Solad writes. "The real wild card is Ohio State'sArvell Reese, an on-ball/off-ball linebacker hybrid whom the league reportedly prefers as an edge rusher. He has a chance to be a high-value player as a movement piece, but those guys don't tend to hit in Year 1."

Detroit tends to value players that are deeply invested in the sport, can learn very quickly and have the ability to bounce back from adversity.

Follow along all week for regular updates on which draft prospects the Lions had the opportunity to interview, during their time in Indianapolis at the scouting combine.

