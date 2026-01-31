3 Coaches Ben Johnson Could Steal from Lions

Declan Doyle, the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2025, is moving on to a new opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens.

He will get a chance to guide the Ravens' offense alongside newly hired head coach Jesse Minter. Although it’s a “lateral” move for Doyle, he’ll have the opportunity to call plays and install his own scheme in Baltimore.

Ben Johnson hired Doyle last January to be the offensive coordinator on his inaugural coaching staff in the Windy City. However, Johnson served as the offensive play-caller for the Bears this past season, and that isn't expected to change heading into 2026.

Subsequently, the Bears have a vacancy to fill at offensive coordinator. With that said, here are three Lions assistants Johnson could target to fill the void.

Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery

Montgomery, who has been a member of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff since 2023, has quietly become one of the most respected voices in Detroit’s offensive meeting rooms.

His ability to manage personalities and connect with players should make him an attractive option for Johnson, especially if Johnson wants someone who can lead an offense without being the primary play-caller.

Losing Montgomery would certainly hurt Detroit, and not only from a coaching standpoint but also because of the influence he has within the locker room and his close ties to several key offensive players.

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Hank Fraley

Fraley is a big piece of what the Lions do as a run game. He's a longtime trusted assistant coach who has built a solid rapport with the team's offensive line.

Since arriving in Detroit in 2018, he has helped shape one of the NFL’s most consistently physically-imposing lines. Under his watch, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell have all developed into Pro Bowl linemen, and Detroit’s offense has been built around its dominance in the trenches. He also received a well-deserved promotion to the position of run game coordinator prior to the 2025 season.

Additionally, Fraley has a strong relationship with Campbell and signal-caller Jared Goff.

Undoubtedly, he's done enough to warrant becoming an offensive coordinator with another NFL franchise, such as the Bears. If he were to join Johnson's staff in Chicago, it'd be a big loss for Campbell & Co.

Passing game coordinator David Shaw

Shaw is a widely-respected coach who notably interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ OC gig after serving as the Lions' passing game coordinator in 2025.

Bringing over 30 years of coaching experience, including a successful tenure as Stanford’s head coach (2011–2022), Shaw is viewed as a valuable assistant and efficient communicator with a strong grasp of NFL offensive concepts.

Yet, I believe he's the least likely to get a call from Johnson to fill the Bears’ opening at offensive coordinator.

More from Lions OnSI