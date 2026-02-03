5 Free Agents Mike Kafka Coached Who Could Interest Lions

The Detroit Lions added Mike Kafka to the offensive coaching staff after the hiring of Drew Petzing as their new coordinator.

Kafka's title has not officially been revealed, but it is expected that he will have a prominent voice on the staff as an offensive assistant. As a result, he could have some say in the personnel that the Lions bring in over the course of free agency and the draft.

Here are five free agents on the offensive side of the ball who have ties to Kafka and could interest the Lions.

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

A veteran journeyman who just finished his ninth NFL season, Eluemunor started 16 games for the Giants last year. He has been durable throughout his career, and could be an option for the team as tackle insurance after the retirement of Dan Skipper.

With Giovanni Manu unproven outside of one start in two seasons, the Lions may see fit to bring in some veteran depth at the position in the event that Taylor Decker elects not to return. While there's value in the team getting younger at the position opposite of Penei Sewell, a veteran presence who can step in at a moment's notice would be valuable as well.

If Decker does return, Eluemunor could fill the swing tackle role. If not, he could come in and push Manu or a drafted tackle in a competition for the starting job.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson was the Giants' leading receiver in 2025, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. When Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending ACL injury early in the year, Robinson became a favorite target of Kafka's offensive in New York.

Lions fans got an up-close look at the impact Robinson can have when the Giants pushed them to the brink in Week 12. Robinson hauled in nine passes for 156 yards in that game, including a 39-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Detroit has plenty of money into its receiving corps, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams both having big contract extensions. However, Robinson brings a different skill set as more of a gadget player out of the slot and could also help in the return game if Kalif Raymond doesn't return.

TE Daniel Bellinger

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's affinity for multiple tight end packages, including 13 personnel, is well-known. The Lions have two established options in Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, and Bellinger is an experienced player who could be a reliable third option and really round out the room.

Bellinger's most productive season was his first in 2022, when he caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He has 88 career receptions for 934 yards and four touchdowns, contributing in a variety of ways. He has been with the Giants since Kafka arrived to the organization in 2022, as he was a fourth-round pick that year.

The San Diego State product also had decent grades as a run-blocker, notching a 60.9 Pro Football Focus grade in that area in 2025.

IOL Greg Van Roten

If the Lions are looking to get veteran help on their interior offensive line, Van Roten is a solid option set to hit the market. He could have a Kevin Zeitler-type impact on the group, as he's played 11 seasons across six different teams.

Van Roten has been one of the more durable linemen in the league, as he hasn't missed a game over the last three seasons. A logical scenario the Lions could face in a pursuit of Van Roten would be to slide Tate Ratledge to center, where he spent plenty of time in camp as a rookie before starting every game at guard.

Even if the Lions were to keep their guards intact, Van Roten could have value as a depth option in the event of injury or poor performance. He also started two games at center at the end of the 2024 season, so his versatility could be something worth exploring.

WR Gunner Olszewski

The Lions are facing a decision with wide receiver/return man Kalif Raymond, as his contract is set to expire. Raymond did return one punt for a touchdown in 2025, but his snap count as a receiver dwindled late in the year due to an injury and the emergence of rookie Isaac TeSlaa.

As a result, the Lions could be in the market for a return specialist this offseason, and Olszewski is a veteran option who has been productive. He averaged nine yards per punt return and 26.2 yards per kick return, so he could bring some juice to that element of the game.

Olszewski has also been productive when called upon as a receiver at times, and even threw a touchdown pass for the Giants against the Lions last year on the infamous Jameis Winston play in their Week 12 meeting.

More from Lions OnSI: