Former Detroit Lions LB Tracy Scroggins Has Passed Away

The family of former Detroit Lions linebacker Tracy Scroggins has revealed he has died at the age of 56.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins," a statement read, via TMZ. "Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance. While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends."

After a lengthy career that spanned from 1992-2001, his family suspects Scroggins was dealing with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Scroggins was part of multiple lawsuits filed by former players against the National Football League.

Currently, CTE is not able to be diagnosed in living humans, but efforts are being made to find markers that can be identified to assist those who have dealt with numerous brain injuries.

"Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty," the statement expressed. "However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

It is uncertain if Scroggins will donate his brain for research.

Christopher Nowinski is a neuroscientist who helped to found the Unite Brain Bank at Boston University

"Most will call the 24-hour Boston University CTE center hotline. The person who responds to the call usually has a network of medical experts across the country who are essentially on call for brain retrievals. They coordinate when the brain retrieval will occur – could be at a hospital or a funeral home," Nowinsky shared. "The expert procures the brain and then either a courier is hired to fly it to Boston or it will be [preserved] for weeks to harden and then transferred to Boston."

Scroggins played collegiately at Tulsa. He was drafted in the second-round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He appeared in 142 games and finished his career with 60.5 sacks, the seventh-most in Lions franchise history.

The Lions shared on social media, "We join the NFL community in mourning the loss of Lions Legend Tracy Scroggins, who played his entire 10-year career in Detroit (1992-2001)."

We join the NFL community in mourning the loss of Lions Legend Tracy Scroggins, who played his entire 10-year career in Detroit (1992-2001). pic.twitter.com/AyW1HBuWfH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 10, 2026

