Average Detroit Lions Team Dips Again in Latest Power Rankings

Here is a look at Week 17 NFL power rankings.

In the majority of polls, the Detroit Lions continued to dip, as the 2025 season is on the brink of ending, following a disappointing 29-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 12th

Last ranking: 13th

Forget about the ridiculous nine-minute long, strangely narrativized explanation for the offensive pass interference at the end of this game. This was the call that officials should be hiding from on Monday morning. The one that actually cost the Lions a postseason berth.

ESPN

Power ranking: 14th

Last ranking: 12th

Although TeSlaa has received limited action, the rookie receiver has been a star in his role. Five of his 12 receptions have gone for touchdowns. He has also produced several jaw-dropping plays, including a ridiculous one-handed grab for his first career touchdown in Week 1against the Packers. TeSlaa is the fourth rookie wide receiver in franchise history to log at least five touchdown receptions, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), Titus Young (2011) and Roy Williams

The Athletic

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 13th

For all the concern about how Detroit would fare after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, it has been the defense that has fallen apart this season. The offense remains one of the game’s best, but the defense ranks 26th in EPA per play since Week 8.

Yahoo Sports!

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 13th

There has been angst about the officiating, but what were the Lions doing making it that close against the Steelers at home? And, to go a step further, how did the Lions get themselves in a position to need to beat Pittsburgh to realistically stay alive for the playoffs? This season has been an utter disappointment. They’re 4-6 since Week 5. And with many massive contracts on the books with more big extensions to come, it’s possible we’ve already seen the peak for this Lions core.

Sporting News

Power ranking: 14th

Last ranking: 15th

The Lions have been struggling to run the ball at will like they did last season and taking that element away, as the Steelers did. That and an injury-depleted defense have been the downfall for Detroit as a playoff contender.

﻿USA Today﻿

Power ranking: 14th

Last ranking: 13th

Their first losing streak since 2022 could also lead to their first playoff absence since 2022.

﻿Bleacher Report﻿

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 12th

The Detroit Lions are in serious trouble.

After winning 15 games a year ago and starting the season 6-3, they have dropped four of six after falling at home to the Steelers.

A team many considered the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX is now on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

The Packers have a tough matchup in Week 17 with a Baltimore Ravens team fighting for its own postseason spot, but a Week 18 tilt with a mediocre Minnesota Vikings team will likely be Detroit's undoing.

Or it may have been defensive deficiencies and injuries, or inconsistent play on offense at times, or dogmatic coaching that straddles the line between brave and reckless far too often.

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 12th

Their miracle, season-saving comeback attempt fell short in bizarre fashion. When they are officially eliminated — and they will be — blame the defense, which has been surprisingly bad.

