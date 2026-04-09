Better Lions Fit: Blake Miller or Kadyn Proctor?

The Detroit Lions could bolster their offensive line by adding a draft prospect with their first-round selection.

Currently set to pick 17th overall, the Lions could have plenty of options when it's their turn to make a choice. One of their biggest needs is the offensive tackle position, as they are in the market for a starter opposite of Penei Sewell with Taylor Decker no longer on the roster.

With the draft being heavy on top-end tackle talent in this year's draft, several players could be available for the Lions. However, there are two popular names circulating the organization, Clemson's Blake Miller and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

Both players were starters at Power Four schools last season, though they have taken different journeys to get to their respective destinations. Each player is projected to be a first-round pick and has been linked to the Lions in some capacity.

Miller is a popular target for the Lions in mock drafts, while an NFL Draft analyst recently linked the Lions to Proctor during a podcast appearance. However, it's worth pondering which of the two makes for a better fit for the organization and its future.

In Proctor, an NFL team will be getting a massive prospect with plenty of traits. He performed at a high level last season, grading out as Alabama's highest-graded player with an 86.1 overall offensive mark from Pro Football Focus.

Measuring at the Combine at 6-foot-6, 352 pounds, Proctor is a massive man who moves very well for his size. However, there are some concerns amongst evaluators about his technique and the fact that he likely will require some development before reaching his ceiling.

On the other hand, Miller is a four-year starter at Clemson who stands 6-foot-6 and weighed in at 317 pounds at the Combine. While not possessing the same caliber of frame as his counterpart, Miller does have more consistency with his technique on tape.

Miller earned an 83.5 pass-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, allowing two sacks throughout his final collegiate season. Proctor allowed an equal number of sacks and graded out slightly better at 84.2.

Both players did not move around during their college careers from a position standpoint, with Proctor playing on the left side and Miller on the right. If the Lions indeed move Penei Sewell to the left side, then Miller would be the better immediate fit due to his familiarity on the right side.

In terms of ceiling, Proctor likely has the advantage due to his size and athleticism. However, there's plenty to like about what Miller has to offer and he may have the higher floor.

Ultimately, both players are capable of contributing to the Lions based on what they've shown in their lengthy college careers. However, the Lions may be better served to take a swing with Proctor for multiple reasons.

In addition to his massive frame and durability, Proctor could improve greatly under the right coaching staff. The Lions have one of the best NFL offensive line coaches in Hank Fraley, and he could work wonders with a player like Proctor who has the traits and needs some development.