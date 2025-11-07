Could Released Safety Help Lions' Defense?
The Tennessee Titans have made a decision on former Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs.
During their bye week, the team announced they were officially parting ways with the veteran defensive back.
Because the veteran was cut after the trade deadline, he is subject to the waiver wire. Any team can freely place a claim, and the team highest in the waiver order will secure his services.
If the 32-year-old clears waivers, he becomes a free agent and can sign with any NFL team he chooses.
In nine games, Diggs recorded 30 tackles and one pass defensed. He played 57 percent of defensive snaps, but became expendable when the Titans were awarded safety Jerrick Reed II off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
It was reported the Lions were potentially seeking safety help at the trade deadline. With Kerby Joseph still dealing with knee irritation, the team could bring in a veteran to add depth at the position, if the issue is going to linger further.
Detroit's top safety will miss his third game in a row this week, as he will not play against the Washington Commanders.
But, Thomas Harper has filled in admirably and Avonte Maddox is also available as a depth option.
Detroit's coaching staff has praised those on the roster stepping up on the back end, especially against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Titans also feature safeties Kendall Brooks, Kevin Winston Jr., Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods on the roster.
Detroit currently sits 21st in the waiver wire order.
No difference with Jayden Daniels out
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard took the opportunity to express publicly he did not see much difference between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.
“Absolutely no difference at all. That offense is that offense, and they have full trust in Marcus Mariota. If anything, he’s bigger and a little more physical," said Sheppard. "Now Jayden, I’m not saying you’re not physical. He’s going to be like, ‘Dang big bro, it’s like that?’ I’m not saying that. But Mariota’s 220, 230. He’s a physical player, and he’s not looking to slide a lot. He’s looking to convert, get first down.
"You see the team, just watch three full games of them. You see the team rally around him. You watched that Las Vegas game, just go turn it on and just be a common fan watching that Vegas game. You’re like, ‘Wow.’ Up-tempo, right at your face, not hiding anything about it," Sheppard added. "You see him at the end of half in those games. They trust this player. It’s not a conservative approach to it. They’re down the field, striking just like if five was back there. So, we’re looking at it all the same, and we know it’s a great chance for us to bounce back after what they did to us in the NFC Divisional game last year.”