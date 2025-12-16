Titans Poach Detroit Lions Safety, CB Added to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans have poached Detroit Lions safety Erick Hallett off of the team's practice squad.

According to the Titans team website, "Hallett, who played in college at Pittsburgh, initially joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He was signed by the Lions in 2024 and has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Hallett started his first game with the Lions in October of 2025 and tallied a team-high eight tackles while playing 62 defensive snaps."

In a corresponding move, the team added cornerback Keenan Garber to the practice squad.

The inexperienced defensive back stands at 6'0,188 pounds. He participated in the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 training camp, after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Garber played collegiately at Kansas State. He appeared in 59 career games with 17 starts.

During his collegiate career, he tallied 52 tackles (46 solo), 11 passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Garber also served as the Wildcats wide receiver early in his career. He totaled six receptions for 82 yards and three carries for six yards.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell addressed some of the struggles of the secondary, which has given up far too many explosive plays, the last month of the season.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated there were things the coaching staff were going to attempt to ease the burden off of Amik Robertson and D.J. Reed, who has struggled in coverage.

“Yeah, there are some things we can do to help and we tried to get to some of that later in the game. And yeah, there’s some things we can do. And there’s some give and take with that. Wherever you try to reduce stress, now you’re putting it on somewhere else," said Campbell. "And we tried to get to where some of it was stopping the run in a lighter box to try to help a little bit. So, absolutely. There are some things we can help with. We were just talking about it upstairs. (Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp made a couple of comments as we were watching it. And that’s really what you’re trying to do is how can you relieve a little bit of stress off one area, put it on another group and just spread the load. Really you want to do that on all sides if you can.”

Last week, Campbell praised the depth on the roster at the safety spot, when discussing Kerby Joseph's potential availability against the Los Angeles Rams.

As Campbell explained, “We’ll be good. Look, Hallett’s been taking reps, (Daniel Thomas) DT’s been taking reps, (Avonte) Maddox has been taking reps. We’ve got plenty of guys. They’re getting valuable reps, so we’re good."

