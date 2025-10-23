Detroit Lions' 2025 Defensive Mid-Season Grades
The Detroit Lions have weathered a storm early in the year defensively.
Injuries have once again become a factor, with several key players in the secondary missing time and a key defensive lineman also being sidelined for most of the first half. However, the group has made it work under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
Here are grades for each Lions' defensive position group based performance in the team's first seven games.
Defensive line: B
The defensive line, and its work in the pass-rush element of the game in particular, has been a nice surprise. With all the questions that the Lions' brass had to endure throughout the offseason about the lack of an addition for the pass-rush, Detroit has found some unexpected answers.
For starters, Aidan Hutchinson has been his traditional dominant self. He leads the league with 48 pressures and ranks second in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush grade, just behind Green Bay's Micah Parsons. Hutchinson had a sack in five straight games before his streak was snapped against the Buccaneers.
Surrounding him, the Lions have gotten input from Al-Quadin Muhammad as the opposite rusher. Muhammad, a mid-season addition the Lions made last year, had a big game against Baltimore and has had a nice start to the year.
With the team not having copious depth at the position, they have leaned on versatile interior defenders to handle their duties. This group includes waiver wire addition Tyler Lacy, who has been a good contributor.
The Lions have also been stout against the run, ranking fifth in the league in opposing rushing yards per game. DJ Reader and Roy Lopez have been steady in this department.
The best news for Detroit is that their best days at this position group is still ahead of them, as Alim McNeill made his season debut against Tampa Bay and figures to be a big part of the offensive attack.
LInebackers: B+
Detroit has relied on its core three linebackers to handle a majority of the workload, and the results have been mostly good. Jack Campbell is emerging as a centerpiece of the defense, which has been a welcome sight.
Campbell is a true sideline to sideline linebacker who routinely finds his way into double digit tackles. He's also become more of a factor as a pass-rusher, with a career-best three sacks already.
Alex Anzalone has been his usual steady self, stacking tackles as the team's WILL linebacker. Derrick Barnes, meanwhile, wears multiple hats while playing nearly every snap as the SAM linebacker.
The team has had multiple options as their fourth linebacker, with Trevor Nowaske handling the duties in the majority of games. With Zach Cunningham being placed on injured reserve, it will likely continue to be Nowaske being featured in this area.
One area where the group can continue to improve, and the reason the group did not achieve an A grade, is their ability in pass coverage. This group was picked apart against Kansas City, and has struggled at time to contain opposing tight ends.
Secondary: B-
The league's best safety duo has been a big part of the Lions' defensive success, as Kerby Joseph has three interceptions already and Brian Branch remains one of the most versatile defensive players. However, they have been hampered as of late, with Joseph dealing with a nagging injury and Branch being suspended for a game.
Both players have played at a high level for most of the season, particularly in coverage. Detroit's pass defense numbers are up from years past, with the team sitting at 16th in passing yards allowed compared to being near the bottom of the league in recent seasons.
Cornerback has been Detroit's most frequent position of turnover, with D.J. Reed being on injured reserve and Terrion Arnold being out since Week 5. Reed appears to be a nice addition, as he was playing well before suffering his hamstring injury.
Arnold, meanwhile, still has had bouts of penalties but appeared to be turning a corner before suffering a shoulder injury.
In their absence, the Lions have turned to several players including Amik Robertson, Rock-Ya Sin Nick Whiteside and Tre Flowers.
The Lions will be tested throughout the second half, with matchups against Minnesota, Washington and Philadelphia in their next three games. It won't be an easy stretch upcoming, but the defense largely looks to be up for whatever challenge it may face.