Detroit Lions 2025 Rookie Draft Class Grades Higher Than Expected

The top of the Detroit Lions 2025 rookie class gained valuable experience in their inaugural season in the National Football League.

Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge and Isaac TeSlaa have proven they will be starters for the foreseeable future.

Others drafted in later rounds dealt with injuries, including Miles Frazier, Dan Jackson and Ahmed Hassanein.

Dominic Lovett appeared in 12 games and was used primarily on special teams.

Recently, the league's website graded and ranked each draft class, following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Detroit's rookie class ranked 16th and were given a B grade for their efforts.

"Detroit just went from15-2 No. 1 seed to9-8 playoff nonparticipant in 12 months’ time. And the offensive line’s decline played a clear role in the step-back season. But don’t blame Tate Ratledge -- the rookie right guard was the only positive on the interior. A road grader in the run game, Ratledge fit right in with Penei Sewell on the right side of Detroit’s line," writes Gennaro Felice. "And he didn’t allow a sack after Week 5, per PFF, really shoring up his pass pro in the back half of the season. The second-round pick led the Lions with 1,141 snaps."

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa figures to be included more in game plans and targeted much more in his sophomore campaign.

"Like Ratledge, Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa played in all 17 games, though their roles were more rotational. After a slow start to the season, Williams ultimately provided the kind of run-stuffing you’d expect from a 328-pound first-round pick," Felice wrote. "The pass rush is still a work in progress, though. TeSlaa was about as intriguing as a 16-catch receiver could be, particularly because six of those receptions went for touchdowns.

"A viral hit in the preseason, the 6-4, 214-pounder continued to produce eye-popping highlights when the games counted. And he eventually received a steady snap share, from Thanksgiving on."

2025 Lions draft picks

Round 1 (No. 28): DT ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tyleik Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 2 (No. 57): OG ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tate Ratledge﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 3 (No. 70): WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Isaac TeSlaa﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 5 (No. 171): OG ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Miles Frazier﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 6 (No. 196): Edge ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Ahmed Hassanein﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 7 (No. 230): S ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dan Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 7 (No. 244): WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dominic Lovett﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

