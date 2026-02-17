Detroit Lions 2025 Rookie Draft Class Grades Higher Than Expected
In this story:
The top of the Detroit Lions 2025 rookie class gained valuable experience in their inaugural season in the National Football League.
Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge and Isaac TeSlaa have proven they will be starters for the foreseeable future.
Others drafted in later rounds dealt with injuries, including Miles Frazier, Dan Jackson and Ahmed Hassanein.
Dominic Lovett appeared in 12 games and was used primarily on special teams.
Recently, the league's website graded and ranked each draft class, following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Detroit's rookie class ranked 16th and were given a B grade for their efforts.
"Detroit just went from15-2 No. 1 seed to9-8 playoff nonparticipant in 12 months’ time. And the offensive line’s decline played a clear role in the step-back season. But don’t blame Tate Ratledge -- the rookie right guard was the only positive on the interior. A road grader in the run game, Ratledge fit right in with Penei Sewell on the right side of Detroit’s line," writes Gennaro Felice. "And he didn’t allow a sack after Week 5, per PFF, really shoring up his pass pro in the back half of the season. The second-round pick led the Lions with 1,141 snaps."
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa figures to be included more in game plans and targeted much more in his sophomore campaign.
"Like Ratledge, Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa played in all 17 games, though their roles were more rotational. After a slow start to the season, Williams ultimately provided the kind of run-stuffing you’d expect from a 328-pound first-round pick," Felice wrote. "The pass rush is still a work in progress, though. TeSlaa was about as intriguing as a 16-catch receiver could be, particularly because six of those receptions went for touchdowns.
"A viral hit in the preseason, the 6-4, 214-pounder continued to produce eye-popping highlights when the games counted. And he eventually received a steady snap share, from Thanksgiving on."
More: One Offensive Tackle Detroit Lions Could Draft in Each Round of the 2026 NFL Draft
2025 Lions draft picks
Round 1 (No. 28): DT Tyleik Williams
Round 2 (No. 57): OG Tate Ratledge
Round 3 (No. 70): WR Isaac TeSlaa
Round 5 (No. 171): OG Miles Frazier
Round 6 (No. 196): Edge Ahmed Hassanein
Round 7 (No. 230): S Dan Jackson
Round 7 (No. 244): WR Dominic Lovett
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.
Additional reading from Detroit Lions On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!