With the Detroit Lions season basically over, it is time to turn our attention to fixing the major issues that prevented the team from earning a spot in the playoffs.

General manager Brad Holmes failed in the past three drafts to provide the team enough depth and talent to get the organization was being good to being elite.

Obvious areas of need targeted in this 2026 Lions mock draft include defensive end, center, cornerback and the tackle position.

Taylor Decker could end up retiring, following a season in which he again battled injuries and needed his practice schedule managed.

With pick No. 17 in the PFF Mock Draft simulator, defensive end Cashius Howell is a player that can replace Marcus Davenport and/or Al-Quadin Muhammad.

According to College Football HQ OnSI, "Texas A&M has consistently produced NFL defensive linemen and edge rushers in recent years. Cashius Howell is the newest monster to be unleashed. Howell has spent two years at College Station following his initial three years of college football at Bowling Green."

In 2025, the 6'3 248-pound defensive end has recorded 12 sacks and 41 total pressures. Last season, he worked in a rotation with Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, who both found their way into the NFL.

Unfortunately, Connor Lew suffered a torn ACL in October and missed the remainder of Auburn's 2025 season. With that news, don't tell me that doesn't move him up the Lions draft board, as Holmes has not shied away from drafting injured players.

In the second-round also, Lew almost is a lock to end up wearing a Lions' uniform.

It's time again. Even though Detroit has fallen in love with Jared Goff, he is not good enough to avoid grooming the team's next quarterback.

Holmes failed with Hendon Hooker, but it's time to target the player that is clearly tabbed to be next, after the 31-year-old leaves in a couple of years.

Carson Beck will be that player Goff grooms over the next two to three seasons. Beck should not see the field, as the league has proven the development of young quarterbacks has been subpar.

Last year, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah highlighted, "Beck has prototypical size and arm strength. He has a quick/compact release and he operates with a very firm/strong base. He can power the ball into tight windows. I saw him consistently utilize anticipation, velocity and ball placement to fit the ball between a triangle of defenders. He flashes the athleticism to pick up free yards when they are presented, but he prefers to read through his progression and work from the pocket."

Jam Miller has a similar frame as Cam Skattebo and can be eased in as the replacement for David Montgomery.

