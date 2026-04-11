Detroit Lions All-Trades Mock Draft

With the NFL Draft two weeks away, it's time to be creative forecasting the Detroit Lions' haul.

The Lions have been active historically under general manager Brad Holmes in his five years at the helm. He has routinely made moves to go get players he wants, and if this is any indication then more of the same is in store for this year's draft.

Detroit is currently slated to have nine picks in the draft. However, for this excercise the team will make a trade with each of their current picks. Values for each pick will be derived from the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, which assigns a value for each draft pick.

Here's a look at what the Lions' draft haul could look like if they were to make a trade at each of their nine draft picks.

Round 1

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 17 (950) to Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for pick No. 22 (780) and pick No. 86 (160).

Pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane has been a popular target for the Lions, and in this scenario they're able to capitalize on a trade down to pick up a third-round pick and get a guy they covet. The Lions have stocked up on guard depth with additions of Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch, but both are on expiring one-year deals.

In Ioane, they would get a player capable of competing for a starting job right away. He'd be another young player that the team can continue to rebuild their offensive line around.

Round 2

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 50 (400), pick No. 118 (58) and pick No. 157 (28.6) to Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for pick No. 41 (490) and 2027 6th-round pick.

Pick: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Like Ioane, Jacas is a player who has the traits the Lions covet. Because of the value of the EDGE position, the best way to ensure they can get to him would be to make a move up. While it's a costly one with three picks involved, Jacas fits the Lions mold and would be a good addition.

The Lions need to find a player who is a consistent pass-rush threat and can take some of the attention off of Aidan Hutchinson. Jacas can be that guy, as he improved greatly throughout his time with the Illini.

Round 3

Pick: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

With Taylor Decker released, the Lions have a need at the tackle position. While they could move Penei Sewell to the left side and have confidence in Larry Borom, it would be wise to continue to invest in young tackle depth.

Burke is a massive prospect who measured in at 6-foot-8 at the Combine, and there's a lot to like about his ability to develop. With the intangible size, the Lions can entrust offensive line coach Hank Fraley to unlock some of that potential that Burke possesses while allowing him to develop in his first year behind Borom.

Round 4

Trade: Lions traded No. 118 overall pick to Cincinnati Bengals as part of deal to acquire EDGE Gabe Jacas.

Trade: Lions trade No. 128 (44) overall pick to San Francisco 49ers in exchange for pick No. 138 (37) and 2027 sixth-round pick.

Pick: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

With DJ Reader and Roy Lopez no longer with the team, the Lions have a need for an interior run-plugger for their defensive line. Halton is a big-bodied prospect who could fill that void after playing multiple spots at Oklahoma.

Halton has shown quickness off the ball, and has some pass-rush upside. He had seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season for the Sooners, and could thrive in a rotational role as a rookie.

Round 5

Trade: Lions traded pick No. 157 to Cincinnati Bengals as part of deal to acquire EDGE Gabe Jacas.

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 181 (18.6) and pick No. 213 (5.8) to Buffalo Bills in exchange for pick No. 168 (24.2).

Pick: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

The Lions met formally with Taylen Green at the NFL Combine, indicating that they could have some interest in the young passer. In this scenario, the Lions make a move up to go get the athletic passer.

Detroit brought back Teddy Bridgewater on a one-year deal this offseason, so there would be little pressure on Green right away. Instead, the Lions could stash him as their third quarterback and use the season to develop him.

Green also has running ability that could give the Lions an opportunity to have unique wrinkles within their offense.

Round 6

Trade: Lions traded pick No. 213 to Buffalo Bills as part of deal to acquire QB Taylen Green.

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 205 (9) and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for pick No. 216 (4.6) and 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pick: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

With some injury concerns in the secondary, the Lions could target the defensive backfield late in the draft. If all goes well, the team has solid infrastructure, but some insurance could be helpful particularly at cornerback.

Masses played plenty of man coverage at California and has eye-popping production from last season. He led the FBS in passes defensed with 18, which included five interceptions.

Masses has had some issues with penalties, but evaluators believe he can improve his technique and put his natural ball skills to good use at the professional level.

Round 7

Trade: Lions trade pick No. 222 (2) to Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for pick No. 240 (1).

Pick: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

The Lions had a big loss this offseason with the departure of Alex Anzalone, and as a result there's an opportunity for a young linebacker to come in and compete for reps. Dugger is an athletic option with an array of experience who could be an asset both on defense and special teams.

Dugger has an intriguing frame at 6-foot-4, and blends that with solid athleticism. His traits indicate that he can help in special teams coverage, and if a team is able to unlock his traits they could wind up with a steal.