Detroit Lions Best Bet Is Jahmyr Gibbs Dominating Vikings
The last time the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings met, it was to decide the NFC North champion in the final regular season game of last season.
Detroit dominated that game, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a big role in the 31-9 final. Gibbs was phenomenal, rushing 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns while adding five catches for 31 yards and another touchdown.
Though both teams have changes from last year, Gibbs remains a constant and is off to another strong start in his third NFL season. He's one of the NFL's most electric players, and had 218 all-purpose yards in Detroit's Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Sunday at Ford Field against the Vikings, Gibbs could be on track for another big game. He's traditionally had success against Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores since he was drafted 12th overall by the Lions in 2023.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is expecting a big day from Gibbs, as his Week 9 best bet is the running back going over his projected total of rushing and receiving yards combined. Currently, the over/under is set at 103.5 yards (-114 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
"The Lions return off the bye and get a Minnesota defense that is known for an aggressive style. What it’s also been known for is struggling against this Lions offense," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Jared Goff has strong numbers against this Brian Flores defense, but so does Jahmyr Gibbs. In two games against the Vikings last year, Gibbs rushed for 255 yards and five touchdowns, while adding in 75 receiving yards and another TD."
Another factor in this game is the fact that the Vikings enter Sunday ranked 24th in the league in run defense. Even with strong defenders added in the offseason such as Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, the group hasn't quite come together as expected.
As a result, Gibbs has the ability to put together another solid day as Detroit looks to add another divisional win to its tally.
"Minnesota is giving up over 130 rushing yards per game this season, which means Gibbs should be in for a big day," Ellis said. "Because of the tendency to blitz, Gibbs could be a good safety-valve option in the pass game as well. Either way, he can break a big one on any play, so I like Gibbs to top 100 scrimmage yards against this defense."
