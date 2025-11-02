Lions' 2025 Week 9 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are looking to earn their sixth win of the 2025 season in a big divisional showdown.
Detroit will host Minnesota at Ford Field in an NFC North battle coming off its bye week. The Lions are still banged up, particularly in the secondary, but will get a key piece of their defense back in safety Brian Branch. The Alabama product was suspended for the team's Week 7 game against Tampa Bay.
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff has been good as of late against Brian Flores' defense, and the veteran will expected to have another big game against the unique blitzes that the opposing coordinator designs. If he is efficient with his pre-snap reads, the Lions will be in a good spot to earn a divisional win.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki (Questionable, groin)
Injured: Craig Reynolds (Out, hamstring)
Against the Vikings last season, Gibbs scored four times. He'll be expected to play another big role in Week 9, with Montgomery also providing some fire. Of note, the Lions will be without Reynolds as the third running back and Vaki is questionable after being out since Week 3.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Williams' role in the offense was a big topic of conversation this week, as he has not had the expected production through the team's first seven games. Offensive coordinator John Morton acknowledged this, and at some point Williams is expected to have a big game. It remains to be seen whether or not that will come against the Vikings.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Ross Dwelly
Injured: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
LaPorta is an every-down impact player, and the Lions will no doubt continue to look to him in key situations. Wright has also played a significant amount of snaps, as the Lions continue to lean on him in two-tight end personnel packages.
Offensive linemen
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, shoulder), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Dan Skipper (OT), Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Trystan Colon (C/G)
Injured: OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve).
The Lions didn't add any help to the offensive line through practice squad elevations or signings, so it's expected that Taylor Decker will once again suit up. He returned against Tampa Bay after a two-game absence and boosts Detroit's line, and the group as a whole has been steadily improving even with two young starters.
Defensive linemen
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams
Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Quinton Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo
Injured: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
McNeill is full go, as evidenced by the snap count he had in his return from the PUP list in Week 7. With him back in the fold, Detroit can put more pressure on quarterbacks from the interior. The group played with a renewed energy with McNeill back, and the rotation of Reader and Lopez remains solid.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
Paschal and Davenport won't return in Week 9, which means it will be another game in which the Lions are thin on true EDGE rushers. However, the group continues to make it work with Hutchinson leading the charge.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE, practice squad elevation)
Injured: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
Cunningham was placed on injured reserve, which will likely lead to more action for Nowaske as the fourth linebacker. Summers, who spent some time on the active roster earlier in the year, is up and will provide the team with depth both defensively and on special teams.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson
Backup: Nick Whiteside, Arthur Maulet
Injured: D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Arnold doesn't have an injury designation, and as a result is expected to re-enter the starting lineup for the first time since Week 5. Robertson, Whiteside and Maulet also had strong games against Tampa Bay and Detroit should feel confident in any of these options.
Safeties
Starters: Brian Branch, Thomas Harper
Backups: Avonte Maddox (Questionable, hamstring), Erick Hallett, Jammie Robinson
Injured: Kerby Joseph (Out with knee injury), Avonte Maddox (Out with hamstring injury), Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Daniel Thomas (Injured reserve)
Practice squad: Loren Strickland
Joseph remains sidelined with his knee injury, but Branch is back after serving a suspension in Week 7. He'll bring plenty of juice to the group, but Harper and Hallett stepped up in a big way against the Buccaneers. Perhaps Robinson will debut this week, as he was inavtive in Week 7.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
With Reynolds sidelined, Vaki should step into the kick return role if he is active. If not, the Lions could look to fill that void with a player like wide receiver Dominic Lovett.