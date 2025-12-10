Texans Waive Super Bowl-Winning DB

Coming off a huge road SNF win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans are making a handful of roster moves to prepare for the final stretch. On Wednesday, the Texans claimed DT Naquan Jones off waivers after he was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a corresponding move, the Texans surprisingly waived DB Jalen Mills.

#Texans roster moves:

DT Naquan Jones claimed off waivers (Chargers)

Texans waive Jalen Mills

Mills, 31, spent most of his time in Houston this season on the practice squad, but was called up before Sunday's game in Kansas City and even logged a few special teams snaps. Now, Mills is hitting the waivers, and the veteran safety could ultimately find his way back to Houston, sign with a new team, or simply spend the rest of the 2025 season at home.

This season with the Texans, Mills appeared in just four games, failing to make a significant impact. The 2025 season is now officially Mills' worst statistical year, as the aging DB struggled to stay on the field. Mills started just one game for the Texans, logging 40 defensive snaps (68%) in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 as a second-year starter, Mills had a very bright future. After five seasons with the Eagles, three with the New England Patriots, and one with the New York Jets, Mills found his way to Houston, but now his NFL future is in the balance.

The Texans now have just two healthy safeties on their 53-man roster, which begs the question of what their next move will be. Could the Texans be working to bring back Mills later this week? Or could they be searching the free agency market for a different veteran safety to bring in? Until they make another move, their safety depth will be a significant concern.

Regardless, the move to bring in Jones off waivers was a good move for Houston, and it was Mills who paid the price of adding DL depth.

