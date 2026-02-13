Detroit Lions Free Agent Cornerback Predicted to New York Jets

The Detroit Lions are facing several key free agent decisions this offseason.

Among them are a pair of veterans with ties to former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Cornerback Amik Robertson had a successful two-year stint in Motown, but is now entering free agency with an uncertain future.

This week, a pair of New York Jets reporters have linked Robertson to the AFC East squad.

SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes expressed the 27-year-old would fit Glenn's scheme and could be a solid complement to the defensive backs on the roster that are still developing.

“Robertson may not be the marquee name fans are hoping for, but he fits the profile of an Aaron Glenn player. Similar to Brandon Stephens — whom Glenn identified and helped turn into a productive contributor in 2025. Robertson enjoyed a career year in 2024, earning a 63.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus," Hughes wrote. "The Jets view Stephens as a potential starter next season and are high on Jarvis Brownlee in the nickel role. Robertson would provide another competitive, scheme-versatile cornerback as the team searches for higher-end playmakers in the draft.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt explained on a recent episode of "Jets Final Drive" that Robertson is a free agent name to monitor in the coming weeks.

“The Lions have a cornerback named Amik Robertson. He is more of a nickel, but him and Aaron Glenn are really close. He was really good for the Lions. He is a tough, hard-nosed kid who just buys into everything that Aaron Glenn is selling," said Rosenblatt. "I talked to him when I did that last year. While I likeJarvis Brownlee, I don’t think you can just 100% lock him into a starting job if you can upgrade at corner and bring in somebody that knows what Aaron Glenn is looking for. I would keep an eye on him."

In his career, Robertson has played in 86 games (35 starts). He entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, prior to signing with the Lions in 2024.

Since entering the league back in 2020, Robertson has recorded five career interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, 35 pass deflections, two sacks, 213 tackles and a fumble recovery.

