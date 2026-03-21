Detroit Lions Dip in Latest NFL Power Rankings After Weak Free Agency
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After the first couple of weeks of free agency, we are at the stage where the majority of truly impactful players have been already signed.
Here is a look at the latest round of power rankings, examining how pundits view the Detroit Lions and the moves made.
PFF
Power ranking: 6th
Despite coming up short of a playoff berth in 2025, the Lions were incredibly efficient, ranking fifth in the NFL in both PFF team offensive (82.8) and defensive (81.9) grading. Although they weren’t terribly active on the open market, Detroit maintains a strong core of talent.
It starts in the trenches, buoyed by PFF’s Protector of the Year, Penei Sewell, and fourth-highest-graded edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. They also boast elite skill players in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, giving the Lions one of the most dangerous rosters in football.
Sharp Football
Power ranking: 12th
The Lions are a team I struggled to rank. They obviously still have big talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line is probably worse and was already fading last season. The defense was solid last season, but can it be better than that, especially if BrianBranch misses a lot of time at the start of the season? They also play in the toughest division in football, which makes things even more difficult. The Lions are good. I am just not sure how good.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 15th
They are redoing their offensive line with Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow gone. They have to hope players they acquired like Cade Mays and Juice Scruggs will help that unit.
The Score
Power ranking: 10th
Detroit has done a solid job adding depth pieces, signing running back Isiah Pacheco and offensive lineman Cade Mays, who could start at center. The Lions have one of the NFL's strongest rosters, but they're still missing a solid edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson and an established starter at left tackle.
Fox Sports
Power ranking: 15th
Call their offseason "Unfinished business." Their defense looks worse, losing linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson. They downgraded at running backs, trading David Montgomery and signing Isaiah Pacheco. Their O-line rebuilding is still incomplete. They need some home runs on Draft Day.
NFL.com
Power ranking: 16th
Right now, there are two huge holes at premium positions just staring the Lions in the face. They need a left tackle after Taylor Decker's release. That's obviously a big one, as it looks like Larry Borom is their current starter there. Getting Cade Mays and Juice Scruggsto help inside is nice, but the O-line isn't the strength it once was. Edge rusher is another massive question mark -- I'd argue Detroit needs at least two. At present, it's Aidan Hutchinson and the Question Marks taking the stage in Motown. The Lions are fine on the defensive interior, but losing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad could end up being one of those sneaky-big moves we overlook now but revisit during the season when things don't go as planned.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!