Detroit Lions Dip in Latest NFL Power Rankings After Weak Free Agency

After the first couple of weeks of free agency, we are at the stage where the majority of truly impactful players have been already signed.

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Here is a look at the latest round of power rankings, examining how pundits view the Detroit Lions and the moves made.

Power ranking: 6th

Despite coming up short of a playoff berth in 2025, the Lions were incredibly efficient, ranking fifth in the NFL in both PFF team offensive (82.8) and defensive (81.9) grading. Although they weren’t terribly active on the open market, Detroit maintains a strong core of talent.

It starts in the trenches, buoyed by PFF’s Protector of the Year, Penei Sewell, and fourth-highest-graded edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. They also boast elite skill players in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, giving the Lions one of the most dangerous rosters in football.

Power ranking: 12th

The Lions are a team I struggled to rank. They obviously still have big talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line is probably worse and was already fading last season. The defense was solid last season, but can it be better than that, especially if BrianBranch misses a lot of time at the start of the season? They also play in the toughest division in football, which makes things even more difficult. The Lions are good. I am just not sure how good.

Power ranking: 15th

They are redoing their offensive line with Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow gone. They have to hope players they acquired like Cade Mays and Juice Scruggs will help that unit.

Power ranking: 10th

Detroit has done a solid job adding depth pieces, signing running back Isiah Pacheco and offensive lineman Cade Mays, who could start at center. The Lions have one of the NFL's strongest rosters, but they're still missing a solid edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson and an established starter at left tackle.

Power ranking: 15th

Call their offseason "Unfinished business." Their defense looks worse, losing linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson. They downgraded at running backs, trading David Montgomery and signing Isaiah Pacheco. Their O-line rebuilding is still incomplete. They need some home runs on Draft Day.

Power ranking: 16th

Right now, there are two huge holes at premium positions just staring the Lions in the face. They need a left tackle after Taylor Decker's release. That's obviously a big one, as it looks like Larry Borom is their current starter there. Getting Cade Mays and Juice Scruggsto help inside is nice, but the O-line isn't the strength it once was. Edge rusher is another massive question mark -- I'd argue Detroit needs at least two. At present, it's Aidan Hutchinson and the Question Marks taking the stage in Motown. The Lions are fine on the defensive interior, but losing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad could end up being one of those sneaky-big moves we overlook now but revisit during the season when things don't go as planned.