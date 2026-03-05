Detroit Lions Fans Are Willing To Trade Two Firsts For Maxx Crosby

As the NFL free agency period is about to kick off next week, there is growing buzz that Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is set to be traded.

Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Thursday afternoon, "Sources: Teams in the trade market have gotten the sense that the are more open to the idea of trading Maxx Crosby, and it’s a situation that is only going to intensify."

It is likely going to cost a hefty amount of draft capital in order to land the services of the top players at his position.

The Los Angeles Rams were willing to trade multiple draft picks in order to land All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lions fans have been clamoring for a splash trade or signing for the past few seasons, especially after the team was one game away from the Super Bowl back in 2023.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have hinted at discussions about being more aggressive with external players, but they have also expressed why they have been cautious and reluctant.

Detroit is also facing salary cap questions, as the team sits just a little over the cap. While the organization has prioritized paying their own players that were drafted, a handful of external free agents have earned lucrative contracts.

Last offseason, the team ponied up and paid cornerback D.J. Reed, but it can be argued Holmes should have paid to match what the New England Patriots paid Carlton Davis.

One supporter shared, in response to a poll question about the Lions trading two first-round picks for Crosby, "Yes, time to stop this fantasy to be competitive to 10 years. Go all in, if it don’t works reset. Not trying to be Mike Tomlin led Steelers 15 years of playoffs no ring."

Another expressed, "Absolutely! I’ll throw in Jamo Or McNeill as sweetener. You have to dominate edges and you become virtually unstoppable. Especially with this offense. Imagine Houston but with lions offense."

Not all fans support the idea of trading that much draft capital for a player, especially given his salary annually is north of $28 million.

One supporter wrote, "No ... I'm more upset lions didn't scout him better out of Eastern Michigan for the 2019 draft ...clearly, they passed over him multiple times opting for scrubs, when he was drafted in the 4th rd."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the latest Crosby rumors.

