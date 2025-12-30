Detroit Lions Fans Have First Free Agent Crush: What Would It Cost?

The Detroit Lions are expected to revamp their offensive line this offseason.

Supporters have clearly targeted Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum for Detroit's front office to open up the check book and sign this offseason. If an offer is going to be made, it will cost a pretty penny.

Detroit's offense regressed in 2025, with the rushing attack and offensive line issues causing increased difficulty executing on third- and fourth-down.

Against the Minnesota Vikings, in an elimination game, Detroit's offensive line struggled mightily to protect Jared Goff. Center Kingsley Eguakun had issues at times with properly snapping the football, and Vikings Brian Flores took advantage.

The 25-year-old is a Pro Bowler that is widely considered among the best at his position. He has familiarity with Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, as both played collegiately at Iowa.

According to a league scouting report several years ago, "Linderbaum has Pro Bowl potential but needs to be matched with a move-based rushing attack. He has the foot quickness and GPS to consistently find top positioning in the first phase of the block. He plays with leverage and body control to sustain and keep the running lane open. However, his size will make block finishing somewhat hit or miss and he will need help against some of the bigger defenders lining up across from him. Teams with certain size standards might pass on him but his tenacity and talent make him a can't-miss prospect if matched in the right scheme."

Unfortunately, Goff squashed the idea of Frank Ragnow returning. On Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old signal-caller expressed on 97.1 The Ticket he did not believe the All-Pro center would be returning next season.

Currently, the highest paid NFL center is Creed Humphrey, who signed a four-year, $72 million extension last offseason.

General manager Brad Holmes has largely avoided free agent splashes along the offensive line, opting to draft a handful of young prospects to keep the unit excelling.

Detroit has drafted Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu, Miles Frazier and Tate Ratledge in the past three drafts.

This season, injuries and Ragnow's departure created a significant issues blocking that was never really solved.

After having his fifth-year option declined, Linderbaum is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this March, if he cannot come to a lucrative new contract extension.

According to Spotrac, the market value for the talented lineman is a four-year contract worth $71,062,212, which averages $17,765,553 annually.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI