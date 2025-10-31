Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Joseph, Decker, Arnold, Paschal
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a myriad of injury updates, ahead of the team's Week 9 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Safety Kerby Joseph is not expected to suit up, as the talented defender has not practiced all week and the team feels he needs just a little more time to address a lingering knee injury.
Defensive lineman Josh Paschal has been dealing with a back injury and is expected back in action potentially in three weeks.
Offensive lineman Taylor Decker is not expected to practice on Friday, but he and cornerback Terrion Arnold are trending in the right direction to suit up and play against a division rival.
Legion of Whom?
Detroit's secondary has been able to withstand a myriad of injuries.
Against the Buccaneers, cornerback Amik Robertson was able to lead a group of players seeking to showcase what they can bring to the Lions.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed this week he was thrilled players he has observed developing at practice had their opportunity to prove why the coaching staff trusted them to fill in.
"The ‘Legion of Whom.’ They introduced themselves to the NFL. I stood up here before y’all on that Thursday and told y’all it was an opportunity," said Sheppard. "It was an opportunity for those guys to introduce themselves to the NFL, to the world. And it’s nothing better to see than when I click on my Instagram and I see 100 articles talking about Nick Whiteside. That is unbelievable.
"A guy that was in the UFL, probably thought honestly – because when you’re in those cleats, ‘Man, this is the end of the road for me. Oh, I get a practice squad spot.’ And they’re grateful for those moments," Sheppard added. "But those guys never see themselves lining up mano y mano on (Buccaneers WR Emeka) Egbuka. They never see themselves lining up mano y mano on (Buccaneers WR) Mike Evans. That’s just real. And for him to not only get that opportunity but make the most of it. Erick Hallett, (Lions CB Arthur) Art Maulet, (Lions EDGE) Tyrus Wheat."
Brian Branch expressed after returning from suspension the reserves showcased on film they played better against the Buccaneers than the starters.
"The names go on and on of the guys that went out and not only just played, not only held the line, but they’ve put some pressures on some of our starters now," said Sheppard. "Like these guys came in and we probably played the best defensive game that we’ve played this year with a bunch of you call it ‘no name,’ whatever. I know these guys’ names, and I know who they are as people and I’m just glad that everybody else does now.”