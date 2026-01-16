Detroit Lions Target Utah RT in Latest Draft Network Mock Draft

In the latest round of NFL mock drafts being released, several draft analysts have projected that the Detroit Lions will target an offensive lineman with the 17th overall pick.

The latest from The Draft Network's Justin Melo has the Lions targeting a player who could eventually replace a long-time veteran starter.

With their first selection, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office target Utah right tackle Spencer Fano.

As Melo explained, "Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker is weighing retirement this offseason. The offensive line must be prepared for his potential departure. The offense missed Ben Johnson in 2025. Spencer Fano is a fluid mover in space with short-area athleticism. In this scenario, Fano would transition to left tackle."

In 2025, the 6'6, 302-pound lineman did not allow a sack last season. Fano only was recorded as giving up at totall five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

He is currently the 12th ranked prospect in Mel Kiper's top prospects big board.

"Fano started 12 games at left tackle in 2023 before moving to the right side in 2024, and he started 24 games there over two seasons," write Kiper. "Working opposite another highly regarded bookend in Caleb Lomu, Fano does a great job of keeping his big frame between the pass rusher and his QB. He is technically sound and shows good punch to compensate for his lack of ideal arm length."

Spencer Fano's run blocking tape (as a true So.) is behind only Penei Sewell and Tyler Linderbaum out of the college OL I've watched. Elite zone blocker who is just as effective driving people off the LOS pic.twitter.com/G6QP8r2FcL — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) June 30, 2025

What future holds for LT Taylor Decker

Part of Detroit's draft plans will be impacted by what Decker decides about his playing future.

Detroit still does not know what the future holds for a player that has battled numerous injuries the past couple of seasons.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the former first-round draft pick needs some time to fully evaluate if he will suit up for an 11th NFL season in 2026.

“We have to obviously take note of that, and Decker is going to come talk to Brad (Holmes) and myself, today or tomorrow,” Campbell explained to reporters. “And again, I know this, whatever goes down there, he (Decker), from his perspective, he is going to need some time. When you have played as long as he has, when you’ve had the career he’s had, you’re gonna need a little bit. Absolutely, we learn lessons, we learned lessons there (from Frank Ragnow’s retirement last offseason).”

