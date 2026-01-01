Detroit Lions Veteran WR, LB Return to Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field again on Thursday afternoon. Similar to Wednesday, the team went outdoors to continue their preparation for the Chicago Bears.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media include right tackle Penei Sewell, offensive lineman Trystan Colon and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

Sewell is dealing with an ankle injury, while Colon is working through a wrist injury and McNeill is nursing an abdomen injury.

Key veterans returned, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive linemen Christian Mahogany and Kayode Awosika, linebacker Alex Anzalone and safety Thomas Harper. Each of the four players were listed as limited participants in practice Thursday.

With center Kingsley Eguakun now playing in Cleveland, the hope is veteran Graham Glasgow will return to the lineup against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit's secondary has again been ravaged by injury this season.

On social media, cornerback Terrion Arnold shared on social media this week that he successfully underwent a second surgery.

Next season, Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are expected to return and continue their development.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked prior to practice on Thursday if the team was playing more zone coverage the last couple of weeks due to personnel-based decisions, opponent-based matchups, or if he was trying to figure something out.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit of both, to be honest with you,"' said Sheppard. "Like I said, you go in the season, you go in the system with a ‘system.’ The good thing that I’ve been involved in here is a kind of evolving system. Started out first year in a true three-four, then we went to a hybrid kind of over front in 2022, then jumped back to kind of a blend of both worlds. So, I’ve been exposed and have a lot of knowledge in all types of systems and what we’ve created here collectively as a system where we’re able to adapt and adjust on the run, week-to-week.

"I’ll say again, I believe we’ve done that. Now, some weeks, I’ll tell you, the stats and the scoreboard do not suggest that we did it at a high level and other weeks it does," Sheppard added. "So, that’s what I said. We have an important game Sunday against a playoff team and a game that means a lot to a lot of people here. So, we’re going to go out and then after that, we’ll sit back and assess all of this stuff.”

Lions Week 18 Thursday injury report

