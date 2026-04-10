Detroit Lions Will Host Toledo Defensive Back For Top 30 Visit

In under two weeks, NFL commisioner Roger Goodell will walk across the stage and announce the 32 newest members into the league he operates.

In 15 days time, the NFL Draft will have concluded and the rush of undrafted free agency will begin in earnest.

One of the needs for the Detroit Lions is to boost the defensive backs room. The Lions looked good on paper to start the 2025 season, but a rash of injuries saw the Lions with a group of players aptly named the “Legion of Whom” before the calendar had even hit Christmas.

Some free agency signings, such as Roger McCreary and Christian Izien, have brought depth to the room. However, more is needed for Motown, even after re-signing Avonte Maddox earlier in the week.

On Friday, it was announced the Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller will be visiting Detroit on an official top 30 visit next week, according to draft analyst Ryan Fowler.

Source: Toledo DB Andre Fuller has a 30 visit scheduled with the Detroit Lions next week.



Additionally, he recently met at length virtually with the Philadelphia Eagles who have had multiple contacts with the first-team All-MAC selection during the pre-draft process. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2026

Teams are allotted 30 visits to bring prospects in to learn more about them and test them with coverage concepts and break down their film. Fuller apparently did not qualify as a local visit exemption, despite Toledo being within an hour of Detroit.

Willing Tackler, Coverage Corner

Andre Fuller transferred to Toledo in 2022 after a three-interception campaign at Arkansas-Pine Bluff the year prior. Fuller was a role player for the Rockets in his next two years, but then suffered a season-ending sports hernia surgery before 2024.

Fuller took the field again for Toledo in 2025, and turned in an All-MAC season, recording his first interception since his UAPB days while breaking up eight more passes, per PFF.

After his senior campaign concluded, Fuller was invited down to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The corner called the experience great at the NFL Combine in February, and cited it as a chance where he got to show that he could play against more than MAC-level receivers.

“It was a great experience,” Fuller said with a smile. “Definitely something I prayed for. Being able to compete against the best, showing that I can compete against more than just MAC competition.”

The All-MAC corner has solid length, measuring in at 6-foot-1, and recorded a 4.49 in the 40. When in coverage last season, he allowed 20 receptions for 237 yards and a touchdown in 48 targets. Those numbers gave opposing quarterbacks a 55.6 passer rating when targeting the player blanketed by Fuller.

He is competitive when the ball is in the air, and his length lets him high point the ball and break up a pass when in position. When it comes to defending the run, Fuller is an active participant, with his run defense grade ranking top 10 among over 230 eligible corners this season.

He is a player that does not take snaps off, and his missed tackle rate has been below ten percent since joining the MAC. Fuller is rated No. 225 on the PFF Big Board, which makes him a player that needs to have special teams upside to contribute in the league.

Fuller recorded five tackles as a special teamer between 2022 and 2023.

Of note to also pay attention to, there is competition concern with Fuller, as the MAC typically does not have NFL receivers on the opposite side of the ball on most game days.

Additionally, he is a sixth-year senior due to injury, making him a bit older than his counterparts.

While lengthy, he can lose jump balls from a lack of upper body strength, and his speed can become an issue when he gets beat from the line of scrimmage. Additionally, the lack of interceptions is a concern, along with being whistled for five penalties during the 2025 season.

With Detroit needing corners, Fuller is an intriguing option. There is a drawback with him only having two seasons as a starter in college, along with injuries and strength of competition concerns. However, after last year saw each of the top five corners on the depth chart miss time with injury, there is enough upside that Fuller makes sense to head to Motown.

Instant Impact Score: 70. Fuller is a very solid candidate, especially as a willing tackler at the corner position. His length, high motor, and special teams ability make him a solid candidate for any NFL roster, but do not confuse him as an instant contributor. Between an injury and only one season as a starter since 2022, there are concerns on Fuller, though.

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