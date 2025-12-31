Detroit Lions WR Does Not Practice Wednesday Due to Knee Injury

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their Week 18 road contest against the Chicago Bears.

With Dan Campbell's squad playing on the road, the team practiced outdoors at the Allen Park Performance Center.

Those not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media included Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Alim McNeill, Thomas Harper, Trystan Colon, Christian Mahogany, Kayode Awosika and Devin Cochran.

Avonte Maddox, Taylor Decker and Giovanni Manu were limited.

Detroit's talented wideout expressed on the latest edition of his podcast he was still hoping to suit up in the team's season finale.

St. Brown is currently dealing with a knee injury he re-aggravated against the Vikings in Week 17, but it should not be a long-term issue.

The team has been injury-riddled, but the expectation is that offensive linemen Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker both will have an opportunity to suit up this week.

"The plan is to get Decker going," said Campbell. "You know, he wants to play. I mean, he did not play last week, but he was, he looked like he was about six inches from the grave. So, you know, it's unfortunate, but barring anything this week, he'll be ready to go."

Detroit's veteran left tackle dealt with a significant illness last week that apparently swept through the team facility.

Detroit can potentially take advantage of a Bears defense that just gave up 42 points to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was asked earlier this week how his squad could improve the play of the defense, prior to its first playoff game.

“It always comes back to fundamentals and so it's gap integrity, in terms of the run defense. We

were playing a really good offense right now. Okay. I do think that has to be stated because

they're averaging about 35 points (per game) over the last five weeks," said Johnson. "Alright, so they're hot. I didn't feel like our offense did our part in the first half. We did not possess the ball.

"We had a couple three-and-outs, and you look at our defense and they got a pick-six, they got a couple punts and if we bow up in the red zone, I think we feel better about the performance," Johnson added. "That's not to take anything away from San Fran, they did a great job. But, there are certainly things fundamentally that we can improve on. We're going to look to address here this week.”

Lions' Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report

