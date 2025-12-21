Expect Big Game From Gibbs in Lions' Must-Win Showdown

One of the most pivotal statistics surrounding the Detroit Lions involves the production of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs has emerged as one of the most prolific players in the game in his third NFL season, as he's rushed for 1,100 yards in 14 games and scored a total of 16 touchdowns between rushing and receiving.

However, one of the most interesting stats about his season is the fact that the Lions are a perfect 8-0 when he scores a touchdown, and a dismal 0-6 when he fails to reach the end zone. Facing a must-win situation against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a Gibbs touchdown would seemingly be massive for the Lions' playoff hopes given the history this season.

Detroit will not be eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday, but to stay in the NFC North championship race the team must win out. Stacking wins will be key to the team ultimately finding a way into the postseason.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes that Sunday could be a big day for Gibbs, electing to pick the running back to score two touchdowns. Currently, the odds for Gibbs to score twice against the Steelers are currently set at (+185) via FanDuel Sportsbook.

"I’m swinging big this week. There’s no denying that Jahmyr Gibbs is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball, but his standard anytime TD props are usually no in the favor of the bettors," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "That’s the case again with one TD coming in with odds of -270. However, I expect a big game out of Gibbs. Like the Lions themselves, Gibbs has alternated hot and cold games, and is coming off a 58 all-purpose-yard performance against the Rams without a score."

Ellis pointed out that Gibbs has alternated between scoring and not scoring every game for the last nine. These scores have directly correlated with the team's wins, and after not scoring last week in the loss to the Rams, the Lions are hoping to get the third-year back going.

"Since the win over Tampa, Gibbs has alternated games with at least two touchdowns to games without any," Ellis said. "That is a trend that has been going for over two months. So, in the home finale, expect Gibbs to carve up this depleted Pittsburgh defense on the ground or through the air, finding the endzone on at least two occasions for the sixth time this season.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

