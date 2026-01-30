NFL Reporter Predicts Detroit Lions Massive Contract Extensions

The Detroit Lions are going to have key decisions on several players on the roster that are eligible to receive lucrative contract extensions.

ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano recently predicted what general manager Brad Holmes could offer Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell.

As Graziano explained, "Can they extend them all? Sure, but the way they structure the contracts will be important. Hutchinson's deal is heavy on year-to-year option bonuses that keep his cap numbers low over the next few years, and part of that is because Detroit knew these other four potential deals were coming. Hutchinson's extension, for example, pays him an average of $45 million per year, but his 2026 cap number is only $10.15 million, and his 2027 cap number is just $21.74 million."

Gibbs' contract is the one that is most likely going to get prioritized first, given how much it could cost the team and how it will impact the salary cap.

"Then there's Gibbs, the electrifying running back the Lions selected with the 12th pick in 2023. He has averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns per season over his three years in the NFL. Saquon Barkley's post-Super Bowl extension with the Eagles brings his average annual salary to$20.6 million per year, which provides a target for top-end running backs. Gibbs likely tries to beat Barkley's number, while the Lions will likely try to keep the number under $20 million. Whether this gets done this offseason could come down to which side digs in harder."

Holmes was asked at his season-ending media session would the injuries to players potentially free up some monies to allocate towards free agency.

"I do think that the priorities for those players have not changed, but obviously more medical information has to be gathered," Holmes said. "But we know who they are, we know what kind of players they are. But in terms of them suffering some season-ending injuries and the decisions that we’ve got to make off of that, there’s just a lot more information that we’re going to need to get which we will get.

"That’s not going to be forgotten about. So, it’s a little bit too early to say that because of those injuries happening that that’s freed up to get other guys.”

Contract Predictions

Gibbs: Four years, $80 million ($30 million fully guaranteed at signing)

Campbell: Three years, $51 million ($22 million fully guaranteed at signing)

LaPorta: Four years, $68 million ($24 million fully guaranteed at signing)

Branch: Three years, $66 million ($28 million fully guaranteed at signing)

