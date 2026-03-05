The Detroit Lions are continuing their due diligence to revamp their offensive line.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills met with the Lions this week.

Schultz shared on social media, "Sources: Former OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the and today with the . Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season."

Wills played collegiately at Alabama (2017-2019). He was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. His stint with the Browns lasted until 2024.

In May of 2023, the Browns made the decision to pick up Will's fifth-year option. Unfortunately, he suffered an MCL injury in Week 9 of that season, and was eventually placed on injured reserve in November of 2023. He decided to sit out last season, before deciding upon an eventual return.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler shared, "His strength is definitely in the run game. He's a mauler. He's ascending in pass protection. It's not a weakness of game at all. He's a fired-up competitor. There are times on tape where he looks like a man amongst boys. He can drive defenders off the ball. He's never passing on an opportunity to bury a defender.

"In pass protection, that's where he has a little room to get better with his technique, his mechanics. This is a player where you see the explosive power, the aggressive mentality and the budding confidence that I think will translate very well to the next level."

In his two years as a starter in college, he allowed just one sack in 28 total games. He missed only seven assignments out of 771 offensive snaps (99.0% success rate).

Stay up to date with our latest Detroit Lions insider reports, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Detroit recently traded for Juice Scruggs and have Giovanni Manu still competing for a reserve role this season.

General manager Brad Holmes was not ready to declare that Manu was ready for an increased role in 2026.

Sources: Former #Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the #Patriots and today with the #Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week.



A former top-10 pick, Wills —… pic.twitter.com/6vQiDaLXni — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.