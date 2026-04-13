Former Detroit Lions CB Chris Payton-Jones Dies in Car Accident

The NFL world is mourning the passing of 30-year-old Chris Payton-Jones.

According to multiple reports, the former cornerback passed away in a fatal automobile accident in Florida.

After playing collegiately at Nebraska, Payton-Jones went undrafted in 2018. He joined Detroit's roster, but was not able to make the team.

Following a stint with the Arizona Cardinals, he returned to Motown in 2020 after being claimed off of their practice squad. In 2020, he appeared in one game for the Lions.

The last three years, he has played in the XFL and United Football League. He played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023.

The last two years, he was a member of the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.

He recently announced his retirement from football.

A statement by the UFL read, “The United Football League is in mourning after the tragic passing of former St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Back Chris Payton-Jones. Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room, who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career. As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure."

His coach with the Battlehawks, Anthony Becht, shared his heartbreak over the sudden loss of a player he described as a fantastic player, teammate and human being.

"From fan appearances and media engagements to his own content creation and openness to share the highs and lows of his personal journey, Chris carried himself with humility and integrity," Becht said. "Our condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and all others who are impacted by this loss. Chris was an outstanding player, a fantastic teammate and an incredible human being.

"Chris was a joy to coach and be around the past two seasons in St. Louis,” Becht added. “I love that young man. Sending out deepest respect and condolences to the Payton-Jones Family from myself, my staff, and from all his teammates that loved and worked with him. The world lost a good one.”

Several Lions, who played with Payton-Jones, took to social to share their shock a former teammate was no longer with them. Among those sharing condolences were Amik Robertson, Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay, Kerryon Johnson and Tyrell Crosby.

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