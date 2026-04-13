The Greatest First-Round Picks in Lions History: The Ones Who Changed Everything

The Detroit Lions have endured their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Yet, throughout the franchise’s history, there have been multiple first-round picks who have met expectations – and then some.

These players have become franchise cornerstones and in some cases, all-time greats at their respective positions.

From difference-making, can’t-miss talents to modern-day building blocks, here’s a look at the greatest first-round selections in Lions history.

RB Barry Sanders

Drafted: No. 3 overall in 1989

Sanders, arguably the greatest Lions player of all-time, ran for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in his 10 seasons with the Lions. He accumulated at least 1,000 rushing yards in every season he played, scoring at least 10 touchdowns in six of those seasons.

During his illustrious career, he was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and earned six first-team All-Pro selections. And to no surprise, the Lions legend was a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Sanders was consistently the most exciting player on the field, no matter who he lined up with or against, and a handful to contain for defenses. And he certainly had more in the tank when he shocked the football world and retired prior to the start of training camp in 1999.

WR Calvin Johnson

Drafted: No. 2 overall in 2007

If Sanders was magic in the backfield, Johnson was complete and utter dominance on the outside.

Nicknamed “Megatron,” Johnson was a physical marvel at 6-foot-5 with next-level speed and strength.

Early in his career, inconsistent quarterback play limited his impact, but once Matthew Stafford came on board, Johnson became an unstoppable force.

He recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons, including six straight to close his career. His 2012 campaign remains historic — 1,964 receiving yards, the most in a single season in NFL history.

Like Sanders, Johnson retired earlier than expected following the 2015 season.

Still, his impact was undeniable. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2021, and he remains the most dominant receiver in franchise history.

QB Matthew Stafford

Drafted: No. 1 overall in 2009

Drafting a quarterback first overall comes with a grave amount of pressure, but Stafford delivered stability to a franchise that desperately needed it.

Though his early years were marred by injuries, he developed into one of the toughest and most prolific passers in the league.

Stafford’s arm talent and resilience became defining traits. From comeback victories to enduring and playing through various injuries, he quickly earned the respect of teammates and fans alike.

While he never led Detroit to a playoff victory, he provided a decade of high-level play under center – something the franchise was devoid of prior to Stafford’s arrival.

His legacy in Detroit is complex, but there’s no disputing the fact he was one of the best draft picks in team history.

OT Penei Sewell

Drafted: No. 7 overall in 2021

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been an AP first-team All-Pro selection each of the past three seasons. And he’s coming off a season in which he earned a 95.2 overall grade from PFF, the very best overall mark among 89 qualified offensive tackles.

Perhaps his best trait is his run-blocking ability. He’s the definition of a mauler, and has an innate ability to open up lanes for Detroit’s backfield, led by Jahmyr Gibbs.

For his run-blocking prowess in 2025, he earned a 96.8 PFF run-blocking grade, tops among all qualified OTs.

He is easily one of today's very best offensive tackles, and he's arguably the Lions’ best all-around player entering the 2026 campaign.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) walks off the field after a play against Kansas City Chiefs | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Herman Moore

Drafted: No. 10 overall in 1991

Before Calvin Johnson, there was Moore — a reliable, physical receiver who was Detroit’s go-to pass-catcher of the 1990s. After a quiet rookie season, Moore blossomed into one of the NFL’s most prolific wideouts.

He recorded three seasons with 100-plus receptions and became a fan favorite in Motown. Moore ranks among the franchise leaders in receptions and receiving yards, trailing only Johnson in several categories.

His sustained success makes him one of the most impactful first-round picks in Lions history, even if he’s sometimes overshadowed by those who came after him.

DT Alex Karras

Drafted: No. 10 overall in 1958

A throwback to an earlier era, Karras was a consistently dominant presence on the defensive line. A four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Karras was a stabilizing force for Detroit’s defense throughout the 1960s.

He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s and later earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class in 2020.

Karras, who possessed a high football IQ and a high degree of strength and toughness, was a member of some of the more competitive Lions teams in franchise history. And his legacy extends beyond football into acting and broadcasting.

DT Ndamukong Suh

Drafted: No. 2 overall in 2010

Few defensive tackles have entered the league with as much immediate impact as Suh.

As early as his rookie season, he was a dominant force, combining brute power and strength to overwhelm offensive linemen.

Suh quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier interior defenders.

While his tenure in Detroit (2010-14) was relatively short-lived, his impact during those years makes him one of the top first-round picks in franchise history.

C Frank Ragnow

Drafted: No. 20 overall in 2018

Ragnow, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, played his entire seven-year professional career in Detroit, and served as the anchor of the team's offensive line at center for six of his seven seasons.

During his time manning the middle of the line, he emerged as one of the game’s very best players at the position.

For example, from 2020-2024, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and earned second-team All-Pro recognition three times (including in ‘24).

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Drafted: No. 2 overall in 2022

During the 2025 campaign, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher amassed 14.5 sacks and 100 pressures, the most among all qualified EDGE defenders.

Plus, he recorded the fourth-best Pro Football Focus overall grade among players at his position (91.9), including the third-best pass-rush mark among EDGEs (92.2).

The Michigan product ranks as one of the game's very best pass-rushers heading into the 2026 season. And he'll undoubtedly be a core ingredient to any deep playoff run made by Dan Campbell's squad this upcoming season.