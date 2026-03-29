Former Lions OL Rips Chicago Bears Fans: 'What a Weak Fan Base'
In this story:
The intense rivalry in the NFC North never really ends, even when the NFL calendar turns to the offseason.
Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, and current team sideline reporter, T.J. Lang took to social media to react to Bears fans who posted a graphic sharing what he felt about quarterback Caleb Williams trying to profit off the nickname "Iceman".
Lang agreed with commenter Skip Bayless, who opposed Williams wanting to trademark the nickname.
Bayless told Williams to be more original. Lang shared on social media, "Never thought I would give Skip any props. He nails this one. Caleb is a corny fraud."
Bears' fans naturally were upset, especially since Lang also played for the Green Bay Packers prior to his stint in Motown.
The Packers regularly had success against the Bears, which Lang pointed out in a reply to a graphic shared online by Bears' fans.
Lang posted on social media, to his nearly 230,000 folllowers on X, "Are Chicago fans trying to diss me? After beating them in 90% of the games I played against them? They win 1 playoff game in 10 years (by luck) and think they are top dogs now? What a weak fan base."
Williams was not thrilled that Bayless shared his strong opinion about his intentions.
"I don't care about where your fandom stands. I was trying to give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt about knowing business and being smart about it," Williams commented. "But, I guess not. Foolish of me! Also, words matter, Skip Bayless. 'Steal.' Enjoy that podcast."
George Gervin believes he should be the rightful owner of the nickname and is attempting to stop the former No. 1 overall pick from securing the trademark.
Gervin was a dominant force in the 1970's and 1980's, but he never formally trademarked the "Iceman" monikor.
Williams garnered a tremendous amount of respect all throughout the 2025 season, as he engineered six comeback wins for a Bears team that won the division and earned a thrilling playoff victory against the Packers.
New head coach Ben Johnson tailored the Bears' offense to suit the emerging skills of a quarterback that showed he did indeed have the "it" factor.
Unfortunately, not everybody is supporting his new nickname.
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!