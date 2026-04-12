NFL Analyst: Detroit Lions Signed 'Veteran Band-Aids' to Fill Needs

The Detroit Lions are currently expected to address the trenches in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This offseason, the team invested in free agents to bolster the offensive and defensive line units, but many pundits and supporters believe more work needs to be done to improve the roster.

General manager Brad Holmes signed several free agents, including offensive lineman Larry Borom and defensive end D.J. Wonnum to one-year, prove-it deals.

NFL.com analyst Gennaro Filice recently listed one goal each team must nail in the upcoming draft.

Despite adding several new offensive and defensive linemen, many believe Detroit needs more permanent solutions.

For Detroit, Felice believes the team still needs to fortify the edges on both sides of the football in the draft.

"Detroit entered free agency with two glaring needs: an offensive tackle opposite Penei Sewell and a defensive end across from Aidan Hutchinson. On the open market, the Lions patched up those spots by signing a pair of veteran Band-Aids (OT and DE) to one-year deals," writes Felice. "Detroit needs more permanent solutions. It’s a fool’s errand to predict what GM Brad Holmes will target in the draft, but Lions fans are essentially begging him to address those two positions with the team’s only two top-100 picks: Nos. 17 and 50 overall."

Last season, Detroit's offense began the process of revamping the offensive line, as center Frank Ragnow abruptly retired.

Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier were added in last year's draft. Also, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein will be entering his second NFL campaign. An injury in training camp derailed his rookie campaign, but confidence remains high he will be battling for playing time in 2026.

The wild card could be defensive end Payton Turner, who also inked a one-year free agent deal. Holmes and the front office are hoping the 27-year-old can be on the right side of injury luck.

Injuries kept him away from the field for for much of his stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Turner only appeared in 31 games during his four-year run with the NFC South squad. He recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss, but did not start a single game for the Saints.

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