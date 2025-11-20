Lions' DC Declared Rising NFL Head Coaching Candidate
It hasn't taken long for first-year Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to garner national attention.
In his first season leading the Lions' defense, Sheppard has led his group to success amidst Detroit's 6-4 start. Additionally, he has made a strong impression with his natural leadership ability and expertise as a former player.
Those within the Lions' building have spoken highly of Sheppard's ability to coach dating back to his days as the team's linebackers coach. After holding that role for four seasons, he ascended into the coordinator role upon Aaron Glenn's departure.
Now, just one year into his tenure, Sheppard is being named in potential head coaching conversations. NFL insider Tom Pelissero listed Sheppard among his list of potential first-time head coach candidates, which is compiled through conversations with league sources.
"An eight-year NFL veteran as a linebacker, Sheppard finished his playing career in Detroit and rejoined the team on Dan Campbell's staff as outside linebackers coach in 2021," Pelissero wrote. "When Aaron Glenn got the Jets job last January, it was an easy decision to promote Sheppard, whose high-octane personality and understanding of the big picture immediately impressed in the bigger role."
An LSU graduate, Sheppard has also been speculated to be in the mix as a possible candidate for his alma mater's current coaching vacancy.
Under Sheppard's guidance, the Lions have enjoyed strong performances and an uptick in production from years past. In 2025, the team ranks 10th in points allowed, fifth in yards allowed and sixth in sacks.
Sheppard's leadership abilities also call to mind that of the Lions' current head coach, Dan Campbell. As a former player who played for seven teams, he has a wide array of experience that allows him to connect with players.
"Detroit's defense hasn't missed a beat, improving in many categories from 2024 with the return of star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson," Pelissero said. "Campbell believes Sheppard will be an outstanding head coach sooner than later. For any team seeking the next Dan Campbell, Sheppard fits the mold.
In Pelissero's list, the insider also noted coaches to watch in future years. Among those coaches were two current Detroit position coaches in tight ends coach Tyler Roehl and linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Hamilton took a step up this offense, being promoted from assistant linebackers coach to the leader of that room. Roehl, meanwhile, is a new addition to Detroit's staff who took over for departed tight ends coach Steve Heiden.