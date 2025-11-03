Lions Fans Blast 'Atrocious' Effort in Loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions will go back to the drawing board after a shocking performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions entered Sunday's game 2-1-1 playing after a bye week. However, Detroit came off last week's bye looking sluggish on both sides of the ball and ultimately lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24.
Detroit started fast offensively, driving down the field and scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the game. Facing a fourth-and-4 from the Minnesota 40-yard line, Jared Goff connected with tight end Sam LaPorta who got some help from his teammates to cross the goal line and give the Lions the early lead.
However, Minnesota's Myles Price had a big return on the ensuing kickoff that would ultimately set the tone the rest of the day. J.J. McCarthy hit Justin Jefferson to tie the game, and the Vikings would continue to hold serve for most of the afternoon.
Detroit struggled to move the ball for most of the first half, punting on four of its final five drives with three three-and-outs. However, they were able to reach the end zone on a David Montgomery 1-yard plunge. Minnesota took a 17-14 lead into the break after Detroit was unable to capitalize on Terrion Arnold's first career interception.
McCarthy extended the Vikings' lead to 10 points with a 9-yard touchdown scramble, and the Lions answered with a field goal to get back within a score. After forcing a punt, the Lions had a drive stall out in Vikings territory and lined up for a field goal with just over six minutes to play.
Jake Bates had the kick blocked, with Isaiah Rodgers Sr. returning the loose ball deep into Detroit territory. Will Reichard hit a field goal to put the lead back to 10, and the Lions answered with a long touchdown from Goff to Jameson Williams.
Detroit's defense would force a third-down with clock under two minutes, but McCarthy converted with a pass to Jalen Nailor to ice the game.
Lions fans reacted furiously to the performance of the offense in Sunday's game, citing issues with offensive coordinator John Morton's play-calling throughout the afternoon. The offense tried to get the screen game going often, and struggled to consistently run the ball.
Defensively, there were a pair of frustrating penalties for contact with the quarterback in the first half, one on Aidan Hutchinson and another on Jack Campbell. Ultimately, the defense's penalties helped the Vikings significantly in the first half.
Detroit also had several players dealing with injuries, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Mahogany, late in the game.
Adding to the frustration, the first-place Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers at home and as a result the Lions missed an opportunity to move into the top spot in the NFC North.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to Sunday's game.