Lions Fans React Strongly to St. Brown Questioning Knowledge

The Detroit Lions have secured a new offensive coordinator, hiring former Arizona Cardinals offensive play-caller Drew Petzing. And some fans, to say the least, aren't happy with the decision.

Petzing spent the past three seasons calling plays for the Arizona Cardinals, and his resume is a mixed bag of sorts.

In 2025, Arizona’s offense ranked just 23rd in points scored and 19th in total yards. Yet, those numbers don’t tell the full story.

The Cardinals dealt with instability at the quarterback position, with Kyler Murray limited to just five games and Jacoby Brissett suiting up under center for the rest of the team’s 2025 contests. That inconsistency inevitably limited the offense’s productivity.

While that is the case, Petzing did a commendable job tailoring his system to his personnel, and few coordinators deployed their tight ends more aggressively.

Arizona led the NFL in snaps out of 13 personnel over the past three seasons, and tight end Trey McBride reaped the benefits.

McBride produced a career-best campaign in 2025, recording 126 catches for 1,239 yards.

Petzing also got the most out of running back James Conner when he was healthy for the Cardinals in 2023 and 2024. In each of those two seasons, Conner amassed north of 1,000 yards on the ground, along with 93 rushing yards per game.

Subsequently, Detroit star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, coming off a 1,200-yard rushing campaign, should be in good hands with Petzing calling the plays.

However, after reports on Monday surfaced that Petzing was being hired, a large sect of Lions fans was up in arms. This group of Detroit supporters, at least to a large extent, wanted the organization to hire former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be its next offensive coordinator.

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was quick to come to the defense of Petzing, calling out fans who criticized the Lions’ new offensive play-caller.

On the latest episode of the “St. Brown Podcast,” the star wideout asked these same fans if they lack trust in Detroit head man Dan Campbell.

Ultimately, St. Brown, while coming to the defense of Campbell and Petzing, took a shot at the football acumen of Lions fans who criticized the hire.

Detroit fans, to no surprise, didn't take too kindly to those comments, referencing the failed one-year stints of coordinators Anthony Lynn (2021) and John Morton (2025).

Here now is just a sample of the strong reaction from Lions fans to St. Brown calling them “crazy” and questioning their knowledge:

I mean his last OC was taken away play call duties half way through the year and fired at the end of the season so there is reason to be skeptical — Jeremy (@cj2020jc24) January 21, 2026

How do u come at fans like that when y'all are 0-2 in hiring outside OC candidates?

¹Lynn

²Morton



Y'all just expect us to choke down this 9-8 season after telling us all camp that the players mattered, not the coordinator!

U remember when Ben called the same plays? @heykayadams — PeacefulTim (@timwert27) January 21, 2026

Come on Amon-ra. They just hired a guy last year that didn't work out. Let's not pretend they are above criticism. — Al Bundy's Dodge (@pbr300) January 21, 2026

How do we get here? They literally just made a bad hire and if u remembers ur 1st OC was fired so Dan can, will and has missed before. Twice to be exact.. so hell yes it can happen.. u know too. — C HENRY (@CHEN313) January 21, 2026

Hey St Brown. This dude was a random. pic.twitter.com/IS2Cv9UTua — Dom Bertucci (@Domthebandit) January 21, 2026

“do you think he would just hire a random dude” my brother our oc was “john morton” — emmitt finnies lawyer (@wedrings) January 21, 2026

Wow... this was a horrible idea to attack the fans.



Mort was horrible.



Shep had a healthy front 7 and a down at the bottom run defense. 2 corners at the top 5 worst in the NFL.



You act like this didn't happen.



Dan refuses to stop using 12 and 13. Using the 3rd, 4th, and 5th… — Brad Webb (@TruthPimp) January 21, 2026

Is my confidence slightly shaken on a HC who just inexplicably missed the playoffs with a stacked roster because he hired the wrong OC then did a bad job at calling plays?



Yes, I think it's fair to say we're all slightly pessimistic. — Bucks in 6 (@Bucks_in_six) January 21, 2026

Since we don’t understand ball, why don’t you break down for us what makes him better than McDaniel? Help us understand as well as you do. I appreciate you being a company man here, truly, but if you’re going to say we don’t know ball, show your work. Thanks. — Chet Steadman (@SquidRelevance) January 21, 2026

