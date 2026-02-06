Lions Fatal Flaws Likely Why OL Penei Sewell Snubbed For Award

Detroit Lions Penei Sewell had another solid season, even though he might not have felt that way, following a disappointing 2025 season for the team.

At the NFL Honors awards show, many expected the former No. 7 overall pick to win the inaugural Protector of the Year.

It is quite possible Detroit's fatal flaws on offense, the play of the offensive line and Jared Goff not being mobile, resulted in Sewell not walking away with the award, which was given to veteran Chicago Bears lineman Joe Thuney.

Detroit's offensive line was viewed collectively as having taken a step back from previous years. The run game was quite inconsistent and Goff was pressured on 24.6% of his dropbacks, which ranked 25th.

Goff not being able to evade pressure, like Caleb Williams of the Bears, resulted in the veteran quarterback being sacked 38 times, as compared to the elusive quarterback being sacked 24 times.

There was no official vote, as the award was decided by a panel of offensive line experts.

Based on Sewell's individual performance, he was worthy of the award, leaving many to feel he was wrongly snubbed.

Sewell only gave up 19 pressures and two sacks in his fifth NFL season. His 95.2 overall PFF grade was the best in the league. He also had a run block grade of 96.8 (1st) and a pass blocking grade of 80.3 (11th).

Sewell was nominated along with Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs), Quinn Meinerz (Broncos), Garrett Bolles (Denver Broncos) and Aaron Brewer (Miami Dolphins).

The 25-year-old is hoping the team can get their swagger back next season, after missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

“Yeah, I mean, going into this offseason, we just gotta find who we are and get our swagger back, get our confidence back. It starts with the guys that are already here," Sewell said. "We gotta each get better and want to get better, just not only for ourselves, but for each other. And I think that starts with the offseason, calling the boys, checking on them more often, creating those relationships.”

Aidan Hutchinson finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and in second for Comeback Player of the Year.

DJ Reader was the Lions representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year honor, but Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner took him the honors at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California.

