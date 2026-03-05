Four Free Agent Signings That Could Save Brad Holmes' Reputation

The Detroit Lions have the potential to be more aggressive in free agency than they have been in recent memory.

First, the team needs to restructure the contracts of a handful of veteran players on the roster, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell.

General manager Brad Holmes has faced heavy criticism for not being ultra-aggressive in free agency. If he is able to land a handful of new additions who turn out to be productive, he can turn around his reputation in free agency and with external signings.

Sports Illustrated recently projected the best landing spots for the NFL’s 50 best 2026 free agents.

Four players were projected to among the targets the Detroit Lions could benefit from signing, including Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Khalil Mack, and Connor McGovern.

As Gilberto Manzano expressed, "Phillips, 26, made the most of his new surroundings after being traded from Miami to Philadelphia. He appeared to have regained his top form after dealing with significant injuries the past few seasons, including a ruptured Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL last year. In the regular season, Phillips had five sacks, 14 QB hits and 53 combined tackles. Overall, Phillips has 28 career sacks in five seasons."

Lloyd recorded 10 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The talented linebacker did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the AFC South squad last year.

Matt Verderame indicated, when discussing Mack, "The future Hall of Famer is heading into his age-35 season, but he’s still a productive, disruptive edge rusher. Mack had 5.5 sacks in only 12 games, as he missed a month with an elbow injury. While his Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro days are long gone, he’s still a force worthy of a meaningful one-year deal."

If the Lions are not able to land Tyler Linderbaum, who is widely regarded as the top free agent center on the market, Connor McGovern is another talented center many teams are expected to covet.

"A Pro Bowl center in 2024, McGovern has been a quality starter for Buffalo since coming over three years ago from the Cowboys. McGovern figures to be a priority free agent for the Bills, who, despite limited cap resources, will likely attempt to keep Josh Allen’s center in the fold," Verderame writes. "If it comes down to Edwards or McGovern, centers are cheaper than guards, and McGovern is younger."

