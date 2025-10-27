Lions Jared Goff Will Make Special Guest Appearance on 'ManningCast'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is scheduled to make an appearance this week on ESPN's 'ManningCast,' which is hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.
Detroit's veteran signal-caller is scheduled to appear midway through the first half during the Kansas City Chiefs home contest against the Washington Commanders.
Last week, the 31-year-old was asked how much growth he had found in his later years of playing the game of football at the highest level.
“A ton. I mean my later years, yeah. Yeah, for now, yes. A ton really. I mean I really have. You work every offseason to find that one percent and I feel like I’ve worked hard to try to find that every year and try to get better, improve on things," said Goff. "I feel like I have improved on some things and always looking to improve.
"I think at my position in quarterback, you do have a little bit of a longer runway to continue to see things and get better and your physical prowess isn’t quite as important as you get older," Goff added. "It’s more mental and getting rid of the ball and being accurate and that whole thing. So, it’s stuff I work on and it’s paid dividends in the last few years.”
More respect
NFL reporter Diani Russini recently spoke to a high-ranking league source and what she heard back has been discussed by many Lions' supporters.
Since Goff was traded to Detroit, he has steadily improved and is now leading one of the top scoring offenses in the league.
Since he was essentially discarded by the Rams, many believed that the former No. 1 overall pick was simply a bridge quarterback in Motown.
Instead, he has become one of the most accurate passers and is currently in the prime of his NFL career.
"It's been hard for people to get past the fact that Sean McVay got rid of him," a high-ranking league source expressed. "That's why people thought he wasn't good. But they need to move on and see what he's doing now."
Detroit currently is averaging 30.7 points per game, despite having a new offensive coordinator at the helm.
Accordint to Russini, "Yes, Dan Campbell deserves credit. The well-caffeinated force of nature has turned around this franchise alongside GM Brad Holmes, and a big part of that was restoring confidence in his QB. Their faith in him helped change his own belief. This isn’t the same Jared Goff who shrank under Super Bowl pressure years ago. And it’s time people noticed."